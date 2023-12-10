Princess Beatrice has just been crowned hair goals as she enjoys a festive night out with stepson, Wolfie
The verdicts are in, and it seems like Princess Beatrice has emerged as the style champion
When it comes to the Royal Family, it can be hard to standout from the pack.
When there’s the likes of the Princess of Wales looking ethereal in a chic all-white outfit, it can be easy to feel the spotlight focusing elsewhere.
However, Princess Beatrice has proven to be capable of stealing the show as fans agree she was perfection as she supported Catherine, Princess of Wales for her third annual Christmas Carol Concert.
The older York sister looked tremendous (and suitably festive) in a bold tartan midi-length dress, featuring the signature holiday pattern in deep shades of emerald green, navy blue, violet, and black.
The long-sleeved dress featured pearl buttons down the middle of the bodice, a belted waist, and a pleated skirt. She paired the dress with sensible black stockings and blue velvet zip-up booties.
The dress is from Beulah London, and we’ve found the exact one (plus some more affordable alternatives).
Beulah London
RRP £895.00 | Beatrice's Beulah London dress is a classic, wardrobe must-have. Crafted from a beautiful blue and green wool crepe, this dress has a full skirt and tailored bodice and is perfect for the winter months.
John Lewis
RRP £179.00 | This A-line shape, mid-length dress from Brora is made from pure cotton. Topped with a collar and long sleeves, it comes in a neat check print.
New Look
RRP £39.00 | With a similar colour palette to Princess Beatrice's festive dress, this is a fun twist if you want to play with shape and style. The shorter dress lends itself to a statement shoe or adding a pair of tights, and you could add a belt for a cinched waist effect.
While fans loved the outfit, comments online seemed to heap most of the praise on Beatrice’s hair.
The Princess had her hair in voluminous waves, most definitely evoking a sense of Old Hollywood glamour with a side swept fringe and perfectly bouncy tresses.
And, forget Rapunzel, because it was this Princess who has been dubbed the ultimate hair goals.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their praise for her luscious locks.
“Golden and gorgeous,” one wrote. Another agreed, adding, “I think she has the best hair in the family.”
Another went a step further, suggesting Beatrice is maturing into herself. “She’s glowing and her hair is lush. This is a woman who has grown into her beauty — her confidence has flourished.”
Beatrice's attendance also drew attention as it marked a rare appearance with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her seven-year-old stepson, Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie).
The family looked co-ordinated as Edoardo and Wolfie’s outfits included some accents of Beatrice’s look.
Edoardo looked handsome in a classic single-breasted blazer layered over a white button-down, and a grey polka-dot tie. He wore dark blue pants and glossy black leather dress shoes.
Meanwhile, Wolfie looked suave in a beige military-style jacket, featuring dark green velvet lining on the collar and pockets as well as gold circular buttons. He matched with Princess Beatrice in blue suede shoes with gold hardware and red details.
Beatrice and Edoardo share a daughter together, Sienna. Sienna is just a little over two-years-old, so was too young to join her family for the Christmas carols.
Wolfie is Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship with American designer, Dara Huang. It’s thought they all share a strong bond, with Beatrice taking to stepmother duties happily.
When Princess Beatrice announced the name of their daughter a few weeks after she was born in September 2021, she touchingly added that “Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
