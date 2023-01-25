Princess Anne's 'understated' brooch in Estonia represents 'affection' and 'love' as fans hail hardworking royal and husband Tim as 'GOAT' couple

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's delicate gold brooch on her recent trip to Estonia with husband Sir Tim Laurence carries symbolism of 'affection' and 'love', a UK jewelry expert has revealed.

Princess Anne's gold brooch in Estonia is yet another example of her 'understated' style, a top jewelry expert has revealed.

The Princess Royal wore the delicate piece to meet President Alar Karis on Tuesday, as part of an official royal visit to strengthen ties between Estonia and the UK.

Princess Anne's stunning gold brooch in Estonia exudes 'affection' and 'love', a top UK jewelry expert has revealed.

The Princess Royal traveled to Tallinn on Tuesday for a formal meeting with President Alar Karis, just a week after she visited Greece for the funeral of King Constantine II. The 74-year-old has been joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, for her latest overseas trip, which hopes to strengthen ties between Estonia and the United Kingdom.

The Queen's only daughter once again nailed formal elegance, donning a delicate gold brooch for her reception with President Alar Karis at the Kadriorg Palace yesterday. As per tradition with female members of the Royal Family, Princess Anne's floral badge is brimming with important symbolism.

"Flowers have long been considered a symbol of affection, and flowers used in jewelry are no different," explains ethical jewelry expert, Jessica Flinn Allen (opens in new tab). "They can represent feelings of love, happiness, and many other emotions."

Honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in Kadriorg.🇪🇪 has longstanding friendship & excellent cooperation with the UK. Highly appreciate #UK’s contribution in bolstering NATO’s posture in our region, proud to host King’s Royal Hussar’s here. pic.twitter.com/adQwrvGGi9January 24, 2023 See more

Princess Anne's gold brooch, which she previously wore in 2021 to open Hartley Hospital, a mental health inpatient unit in Southport, also reflects the royal's 'understated style.' While Queen Elizabeth II was known for wearing 'spectacular and eye-catching' brooches with 'diamonds and colorful gemstones', the hardworking Princess Royal prefers to keep things simple, explains Flinn Allen.

Always one to prioritize practicality in her style, Anne teamed her flowery badge with a patterned silk scarf, a brown coat, a pair of leather gloves, and comfortable boots.

The 72-year-old has been on a whirlwind tour as of late, appearing in Scotland on Thursday to re-open the newly refurbished Lady Haig's Poppy Factory in Edinburgh and Cyprus earlier in the month. The exciting trip to Cumbria saw Princess Anne borrowing outfit tips from Meghan Markle, as she wore the same stylish coat and silk scarf combo from her engagement with the Riding for the Disabled Association in November 2021.

Royal fans have been quick to hail the mother-of-two online for her work ethic, with one person even writing, "The GOAT couple is busy once again minimum coverage they rock!"