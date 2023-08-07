Princess Anne's layered whatever-the-weather look is giving us déjà vu with its key similarities to another royal fashion icon
Princess Anne's layered look at the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park this weekend is delighting royal fashion fans
Princess Anne wore a perfect layered ensemble this weekend as the Princess Royal attended an equestrian event at her home, Gatcombe Park.
- The Princess Royal made a public appearance at an equestrian event this weekend.
- The Princess and her husband, ex-husband, children and grandchildren were snapped at Gatcombe Park.
Princess Anne looked ready for any weather this weekend as she stepped out in a layered waterproof ensemble for the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park this weekend. The Princess Royal wore a Barbour jacket, layered with a long khaki raincoat, a pair of waterproof trousers, and a waterproof cap.
This off-duty look on the Princess was strikingly similar to looks we've seen on other royals before. Barbour is of course a popular British brand that is loved by many members of the Royal Family, but it was the Princess's layered ensemble that was giving us serious déjà vu.
Barbour Arley Wax Jacket, £239.00 | Barbour
The Barbour Arley Wax Jacket boasts a shorter length design with a fixed hood and light insulation to the inner. Crafted from a waxed cotton, this jacket features hand warmer pockets and bellows pockets and a tartan inner back yoke. A contemporary style with traditional features, this jacket is finished with branding to the left pocket.
When Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would attend equestrian events in rainy conditions, she too would layer up in a very similar way to the Princess Royal. The late Queen would wear padded jackets, scarves, hoods and a large khaki waterproof coat to ensure that she would be able to manage whatever weather she would face at the outdoor events.
Based on Princess Anne's look she has clearly taken some guidance from her late mother as she wore a similar look that meant she could stay outside for as long as possible in the unpredictable English weather. This only further highlighted Princess Anne's love of equestrian sports as she dressed so that she could stay outdoors for as long as possible, and could support her daughter Zara who competed in some of the events on her horse 'Class Affair'.
Princess Anne attended this event with her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence, her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips and a number of other family members.
Princess Anne’s grandchildren showed off their inherited sporty genes as three generations came together for this event. This included Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, and Peter Phillip's children with his ex-wife Autumn, Savannah and Isla. The cousins looked delighted as they supported Zara Tindall during her dressage competition, ate ice creams, and played some of the fairground games.
