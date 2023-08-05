Princess Anne’s grandchildren show off inherited sporty genes as three generations come together for special event
Fans can’t believe how much Princess Anne’s grandchildren have grown as the family come together for one of Anne’s favourite events
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Anne was joined by her daughter, Zara Tindall, and her grandchildren, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips, on Friday (August 4). The Princess Royal enjoyed a multi-generational family get together for the first day of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing – a poignant event close to her heart as she not only helped launch the annual fair, but she hosts it on her personal home estate.
- Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips – two of Princess Anne’s granddaughters – proved they are a chip off the old block as they got involved in the annual horse event held on Princess Anne’s estate
- Anne was also joined by her daughter, Zara, who similarly inherited the love for horses, having gone on to compete in the Olympics just like her mum
- In other royal news, how King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition
It was a real family affair for Princess Anne as she opened the annual Festival of British Eventing.
It’s a rare treat for fans of the notoriously private Princess Royal, as she opens the doors to the Gatcombe Park estate each year for a special weekend all about one of her biggest passions – horses.
Friday, August 4, officially kickstarted the 2023 festival, and Anne had the honour of sharing her passion with many members of her family.
The Princess Royal attended the first day of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with her daughter, Zara Tindall.
Zara's 9-year-old daughter, Mia, also joined in on the fun, spotted laughing at a picnic table with her older cousin Savannah Phillips, 12.
Savannah is the oldest daughter of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips.
While Anne and Zara looked in deep chatter about all things horses and eventing – which tracks, as both have competed in the Olympics for equestrian events – the Princess Royal’s granddaughters proved they have inherited their sporty grandmother’s behaviours.
Mia was seen grappling with climbing frames and other obstacles, clearly loving being outdoors and getting active.
When the photos were shared online, various X users (formerly Twitter) couldn't believe how much the girls have grown.
One wrote, "My goodness, they've really grown up in the blink of an eye!"
While another dubbed the young Mia a "Mini Zara."
It’s touching proof that, just as Anne embraced the late Queen Elizabeth’s love for horses and the outdoors, her own family have carried it on from her.
Prince Philip once summed up Princess Anne’s love for horses and all things outdoors in a way only Prince Philip could, saying, “If it doesn't fart or eat hay, she isn't interested.”
Elegantly put, but it runs in the family, clearly!
The three-day festival is even more of a family affair behind the scenes.
Peter Phillips, and his father (Anne’s ex-husband), Captain Mark Phillips, oversee the running of the event logistically.
Peter is the official event director, while Captain Mark - a decorated Olympic equestrian, like his daughter and ex-wife - is the course designer.
The festival is one of the last public engagements Princess Anne will take part in before a well-earned summer break – and what a touching way to wrap up for the summer, than being surrounded by generations of her family.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Celine Dion’s sister shares tragic update after singer’s Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
Céline Dion’s sister has shared an update on how the iconic singer is doing
By Jack Slater Published
-
Jewellery to invest in for timeless style and sophistication
Jewellery worth investing in, that you can love now and forever
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
Zara Tindall reveals the impressive childhood privilege that she received - but the Queen's other grandchildren missed out on
In a recent interview, Zara Tindall revealed that she and her brother Peter were treated to this impressive privilege - unlike other royals
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne labelled 'badass' as she dons bold tartan skirt and 'very trendy shades' and we couldn't agree more
Princess Anne was labelled a 'badass' following a recent engagement in Scotland as she wore a 'fabulous' tartan skirt and snazzy sunnies
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne’s blunt response in pre-wedding interview as she dismisses line of questioning in the most *her* way
Princess Anne’s blunt response came ahead of her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips as she was asked about her skillset as a ‘housewife’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne set for well-deserved break after packed summer schedule with send-off in place close to her heart
Princess Anne's well-deserved break looks to be coming up very soon and it will include a special day for the senior royal
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure
There's a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and two other royals will in a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne proves a chip off the old block with witty comments – and it’s a sign of how relaxed she feels doing her duties
She might be the Princess Royal, but she should be crowned the queen of the one-liner
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne's 'simplistic' wedding dress was inspired by one of history's most famous monarchs - and it's not Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess Royal married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, in 1973
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published