Princess Anne’s grandchildren show off inherited sporty genes as three generations come together for special event

Princess Anne was joined by her daughter, Zara Tindall, and her grandchildren, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips, on Friday (August 4). The Princess Royal enjoyed a multi-generational family get together for the first day of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing – a poignant event close to her heart as she not only helped launch the annual fair, but she hosts it on her personal home estate.

Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips – two of Princess Anne's granddaughters – proved they are a chip off the old block as they got involved in the annual horse event held on Princess Anne's estate

Anne was also joined by her daughter, Zara, who similarly inherited the love for horses, having gone on to compete in the Olympics just like her mum

It was a real family affair for Princess Anne as she opened the annual Festival of British Eventing.

It’s a rare treat for fans of the notoriously private Princess Royal, as she opens the doors to the Gatcombe Park estate each year for a special weekend all about one of her biggest passions – horses.

Friday, August 4, officially kickstarted the 2023 festival, and Anne had the honour of sharing her passion with many members of her family.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images))

The Princess Royal attended the first day of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with her daughter, Zara Tindall.

Zara's 9-year-old daughter, Mia, also joined in on the fun, spotted laughing at a picnic table with her older cousin Savannah Phillips, 12.

Savannah is the oldest daughter of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips.

While Anne and Zara looked in deep chatter about all things horses and eventing – which tracks, as both have competed in the Olympics for equestrian events – the Princess Royal’s granddaughters proved they have inherited their sporty grandmother’s behaviours.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Mia was seen grappling with climbing frames and other obstacles, clearly loving being outdoors and getting active.

When the photos were shared online, various X users (formerly Twitter) couldn't believe how much the girls have grown.

One wrote, "My goodness, they've really grown up in the blink of an eye!"

While another dubbed the young Mia a "Mini Zara."

It’s touching proof that, just as Anne embraced the late Queen Elizabeth’s love for horses and the outdoors, her own family have carried it on from her.

Prince Philip once summed up Princess Anne’s love for horses and all things outdoors in a way only Prince Philip could, saying, “If it doesn't fart or eat hay, she isn't interested.”

Elegantly put, but it runs in the family, clearly!

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The three-day festival is even more of a family affair behind the scenes.

Peter Phillips, and his father (Anne’s ex-husband), Captain Mark Phillips, oversee the running of the event logistically.

Peter is the official event director, while Captain Mark - a decorated Olympic equestrian, like his daughter and ex-wife - is the course designer.

The festival is one of the last public engagements Princess Anne will take part in before a well-earned summer break – and what a touching way to wrap up for the summer, than being surrounded by generations of her family.