The Princess of Wales’ title that was ‘almost’ Duchess Sophie’s instead - but Prince Edward had other ideas!

The Princess of Wales’ title was reportedly “almost” Duchess Sophie’s instead, but Prince Edward had other ideas!

The Princess of Wales holds several titles, including her Duchess of Cambridge title she was formerly primarily known by.

It’s claimed that Prince Edward very nearly became Duke of Cambridge, making Sophie the Duchess of Cambridge, but he had another preference.

The Princess of Wales might be best-known for this title, but it’s far from the only one she holds. In Scotland, where King Charles and Queen Camilla have started their summer break at the Castle of Mey, Kate is known as the Duchess of Rothesay. She’s also Baroness Carrickfergus and the Duchess of Cornwall, though there’s another iconic title that was reportedly nearly granted to someone else. The Princess of Wales’ title of Duchess of Cambridge is said to have almost been Duchess Sophie’s, but Prince Edward made a special request.

Ahead of Prince Edward and Sophie’s wedding in 1999, speculation arose over what title the youngest of the late Queen Elizabeth’s children might take on. And according to The Telegraph, the Duke of Cambridge title was supposedly a contender for Prince Edward.

If he’d been made the Duke of Cambridge then Sophie would’ve become Duchess of Cambridge instead of Kate. It’s a title that Kate continues to hold to this day after becoming Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, whilst Sophie became Countess of Wessex after her own marriage. This was reportedly all down to Prince Edward who is said to have specifically requested the Earldom of Wessex from Queen Elizabeth rather than becoming Duke of Cambridge.

"Prince Edward was going to be the Duke of Cambridge, but he watched the film Shakespeare in Love, which had a character called the Earl of Wessex," a courtier alleged to The Telegraph in 2010. "He liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead."

Prince Edward and Sophie were the Earl and Countess of Wessex for 24 years, before King Charles bestowed another prestigious title upon his brother in March 2023.

Despite rumours the late Prince Philip’s title could be handed out elsewhere, His Majesty made Prince Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh. Sophie then became Duchess of Edinburgh and the couple’s son is now James, Earl of Wessex.

So whilst the Princess of Wales’ title as Duchess of Cambridge never went to Sophie, the senior royal is now a royal Duchess too. The two royal women are understood to have a great relationship and the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently expressed her belief to OK! that the duo are a “force to be reckoned with”.

“It is so much more evident now that Catherine and Sophie are key members of the list of working royals,” she said. “At [the] Buckingham Palace garden party, we saw them taking their place as senior members of the family.”

Jennie went on to reflect on how both Duchesses have similar experiences growing up outside the Royal Family and that they really “connect” with the people they meet.

"Both she and Catherine have a common touch…perhaps because they lived “ normal “ lives before marrying. They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show - elegant, engaging and empathetic,” she declared.