Princess Anne set for special day though it’s unlikely fans will get a glimpse of what’s to come
Princess Anne is set for a special day with her family though it’s unlikely fans will get a glimpse of what’s to come.
- The Princess Royal’s youngest grandchild Lucas Tindall turned three on March 21 and the devoted grandmother will likely be eager to spend time with him.
- The Royal Family social media accounts haven’t previously shared messages on his birthday before so it might remain just as private this year.
This royal news comes as we revealed how Prince George could follow in King Charles's footsteps with special honor for little brother Prince Louis when he is King.
The Princess Royal has consistently been found to be the hardest-working royal in recent years and already March has been packed full of important events and engagements. Known for her passion for all things equestrian, she attended all four days of Cheltenham Festival 2023 and we loved how Princess Anne gave off Jamiroquai vibes with a giant fluffy hat. During her Cheltenham week Princess Anne’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s legacy was also seen as she and Zara Tindall attended on the same day like the Queen and Queen Mother. Balancing her royal duties with her family is something Princess Anne has done across her working life.
Her grandchildren have often been pictured attending horse racing events with her. On March 21 there’s a big family milestone that means Princess Anne is set for a special day - but this one likely won’t be marked publicly…
Princess Anne is a proud grandmother of five and her grandson Lucas Tindall - Zara and Mike’s son - turned three years old on March 21. Lucas was one of the youngest of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren and is the Princess Royal’s only grandson. Unlike his older sisters Mia and Lena, Lucas was born at Zara and Mike’s home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire where Princess Anne also lives.
The doting grandmother will no doubt want to spend time with Lucas on his birthday and according to the Court Circular’s account of upcoming royal events, she doesn’t have any visits or engagements scheduled today.
It’s possible that this was a deliberate choice to allow Princess Anne to be with her family to celebrate together. Either way, it’s unlikely that fans will be given a glimpse of any part of Lucas Tindall’s big day or see a post from the Royal Family. Since he was born Lucas has only been glimpsed a few times and his birthday hasn’t ever been publicly marked by the Royal Family with a photo and message on social media.
This is something we've often seen done for the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Although the reasoning behind who gets a birthday post hasn't been confirmed, it could potentially be down to Lucas being a private citizen and not a Prince who is high in the royal line of succession.
Given the pattern established in previous years it seems that fans shouldn't be expecting Lucas Tindall’s birthday to be celebrated in any public way. Privately, however, Princess Anne and her family might well be looking forward to making things special for the three-year-old royal.
