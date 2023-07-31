Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' say fans after seeing rare image of his ancestor

Fans are claiming Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' after seeing a rare image featuring the Prince's great-grandfather

Prince William's striking resemblance to his mother's side of the family has been showcased as the Prince's uncle has shared an image of their ancestor.

Prince William has inherited genes from the Spencer family on his mother's side and the Mountbatten-Windsor's on his father's side. While fans are certain that they can see how much he has inherited his looks from his father, a recent image posted by his uncle has made a pretty good argument for the Spencer side of his family. 

Prince William's uncle, Charles Spencer, has shared an image of Prince William's great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, and fans have been shocked by their similarities. The caption of the post read, "My grandfather, Jack Spencer - then, in the second photograph, his own grandfather, Frederick Spencer."

Immediately fans could see how much Jack Spencer looked like the Prince of Wales."Wow. William looks like your grandfather," said one commenter."Oh my word I can see the likeness to William in the first picture," said another."Wow,l can see the Spencer side in William!😍🤗," added a third. 

Another suggested that they could even see how Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex also looked like some of the Spencers. "William looks just like Jack and Harry resembles Frederick," said one commenter on the photograph.

Other commenters also suggested that the family members looked like William's mother Princess Diana."Strong resemblance to yourself [Charles Spencer] and Diana," said one commenter. "Princess Diana had those lips and eyes!💕," said another."The family resemblance is strong!" concluded a third.

Jack Spencer was Princess Diana's grandfather so the fact they both shared blue sanpaku-shaped eyes suggests it's an inherited trait. Sanpaku eyes are when the whites of their eyes are visible underneath the iris, which is partly why Princess Diana always seemed to be looking up from underneath her eyelashes in photographs.

Earl Spencer is greeted by his nephews Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as he arrives for the Unveiling of a statue of Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory.

Charles Spencer with Prince Harry and Prince William

Royal fans love seeing how the members of the Royal Family take after one another, and in a family that is so large and so frequently photographed, it is easy to see how certain members take after their older relatives. 

A sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bore an uncanny resemblance to younger royals and fans couldn't help but notice how much she looked like her daughter Zara Tindall and her young granddaughter Isla when they were around the same age.

Similarly, Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George. The cousin in question, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is the son of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria Aitken and photographs of him at the same age as Prince George show how strong the Spencer genes really are!

