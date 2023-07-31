Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' say fans after seeing rare image of his ancestor
Fans are claiming Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong' after seeing a rare image featuring the Prince's great-grandfather
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William's striking resemblance to his mother's side of the family has been showcased as the Prince's uncle has shared an image of their ancestor.
- An image of Prince William's great-grandfather has resurfaced on social media.
- After seeing this image fans are claiming that Prince William's 'family resemblance is strong.'
- In other royal news, Queen Letizia's unique £170 yellow-gold earrings are too stunning for words.
Prince William has inherited genes from the Spencer family on his mother's side and the Mountbatten-Windsor's on his father's side. While fans are certain that they can see how much he has inherited his looks from his father, a recent image posted by his uncle has made a pretty good argument for the Spencer side of his family.
Prince William's uncle, Charles Spencer, has shared an image of Prince William's great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, and fans have been shocked by their similarities. The caption of the post read, "My grandfather, Jack Spencer - then, in the second photograph, his own grandfather, Frederick Spencer."
A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer)
A photo posted by on
Immediately fans could see how much Jack Spencer looked like the Prince of Wales."Wow. William looks like your grandfather," said one commenter."Oh my word I can see the likeness to William in the first picture," said another."Wow,l can see the Spencer side in William!😍🤗," added a third.
Another suggested that they could even see how Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex also looked like some of the Spencers. "William looks just like Jack and Harry resembles Frederick," said one commenter on the photograph.
Other commenters also suggested that the family members looked like William's mother Princess Diana."Strong resemblance to yourself [Charles Spencer] and Diana," said one commenter. "Princess Diana had those lips and eyes!💕," said another."The family resemblance is strong!" concluded a third.
Jack Spencer was Princess Diana's grandfather so the fact they both shared blue sanpaku-shaped eyes suggests it's an inherited trait. Sanpaku eyes are when the whites of their eyes are visible underneath the iris, which is partly why Princess Diana always seemed to be looking up from underneath her eyelashes in photographs.
Royal fans love seeing how the members of the Royal Family take after one another, and in a family that is so large and so frequently photographed, it is easy to see how certain members take after their older relatives.
A sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bore an uncanny resemblance to younger royals and fans couldn't help but notice how much she looked like her daughter Zara Tindall and her young granddaughter Isla when they were around the same age.
Similarly, Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George. The cousin in question, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is the son of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria Aitken and photographs of him at the same age as Prince George show how strong the Spencer genes really are!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Dame Judi Dench shares devastating health update – and the surprising new tattoo her health struggles helped inspire
Dame Judi Dench has opened up on her age-related macular degeneration getting worse – but vows to push on
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's unique £170 yellow-gold earrings are too stunning for words
Not even the European heatwave can stand in the way of Queen Letizia's supreme style
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince George ‘surprisingly comfortable’ with royal position as he realised he’s ‘got to step up’
Prince George could reportedly have 'accepted' his role as second in the royal line of succession 'to an extent' despite being just 10
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Catherine's cowgirl look in a western hat and white fitted blouse was so unexpected
Straying from her usual style, Princess Kate once incorporated some western into her wardrobe
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George's 'close-knit' support that Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for him to have at Eton
Prince George is reportedly heading to Eton with a close group of friends
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George and he's taken a rather surprising career path
Prince William's cousin shares an incredible resemblance to Prince George but there are a few key differences between the royal relatives
By Aoife Hanna Published
-
You'll never guess the surprising item Kate Middleton and King Charles have in common
Kate Middleton and King Charles appear to have a particular item in common
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince George's bittersweet dream job that he will never be able to pursue
Prince George's dream job has been revealed and in an adorable coincidence, it's the same job Prince William wanted as a child!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Sophie Wessex almost received title given to Kate Middleton - but Prince Edward had other plans
Sophie Wessex very nearly got the title that went to Kate Middleton in the end
By Caitlin Elliott Published