Prince William reveals Prince Louis's favourite band - and it's quite different from Prince George's taste

Prince Louis's favourite band has been revealed by Prince William, who spoke about the music that his son likes to listen to.

On November 7th, the Prince of Wales was in Singapore to celebrate the Earthshot Prize Award with a whole host of celebrities and A-list performers. While at the event, Prince William took a glamorous photo with this surprising A-lister at the Earthshot Awards and took time to thank the performers who made the event such a spectacular occasion.

While chatting to the band One Republic, the Prince revealed that his youngest son, Louis is actually a big fan and loves many of their songs. The Prince was heard saying, "I can't thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible." He then added, "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs."

The band is predominantly a pop band with their biggest hit being 'Counting Stars' which was released in 2013. The songs also have and indie and an alternative influence, but are primarily a pop band. This is quite different to Prince George, his eldest sibling, who is a bit of a rocker!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Prince Louis, Prince George is more of a rock fan and prefers bands with a bit more edge than his pop-loving siblings. Back in May 2023, the Prince of Wales spoke to Caroline Mulvihill, from the Rock Choir in Windsor.

Caroline told PA news agency that the Prince spoke about his son's taste in music. "We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It was quite interesting to hear that," she said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Apple's Time To Walk podcast series, Prince William revealed that music is a constant source of entertainment at their home, Adelaide Cottage, and his children, particularly Princess Charlotte, love Shakira. This suggests that perhaps Princess Charlotte's pop preference has had more of an influence on her little brother!

The Prince revealed, "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There’s a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up." Prince William also revealed that music can cause a 'huge fight' among his eldest children as he admitted, "Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."

"Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing," said the Prince.

Following the news that Prince William's daughter was a Shakira fan, Princess Charlotte received a special shout-out from the pop star, as Shakira took to social media to tweet, "I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!"