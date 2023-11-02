Prince William reveals how Prince George started getting into triathlon training at school
The young royal has reportedly taken an interest in the intense training regimes of triathlon!
The 10-year-old Prince George, son of Princess Kate and Prince William, has recently taken a liking to triathlon training at school, and William just gave some new insights into how he got into the sport.
Following a two week break, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all back at Lambrook School now, after spending some much-needed leisure time with Prince William and Princess Kate. Since the kids are back at school, William and Kate can resume as normal with royal engagements, and on 31 October, the Prince was back to business, handing out MBEs - just before, of course, the royals went trick-or-treating later that Halloween night.
One of the people William presented an MBE to was Non Stanford, a silver medalist triathlete at the Commonwealth Games - and as he presented the award, he revealed that Prince George had aptly taken up an interest in triathlon training during his time at the Lambrook School.
According to Hello! Magazine, reporters overhead Prince William telling the silver medalist that Prince George had, too, had taken up triathlon training, which involves cycling, running, and swimming. "He was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school," Non told reporters at the event.
She continued to reveal how the young Prince has been involving this intense sport in his life, thanks to the Lambrook School, and how the training has even helped him connect with friends.
"There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes," she said. "George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips."
Talcum powder is a substance often used by runners, as it helps the athletes slip into their shoes faster and prevents any uncomfortable rubbing that may occur during a race.
The young prince is known to be a rather big fan of sports as a whole - in fact, he recently attended the Rugby World Cup with his dad, having a truly adorable mini-me moment as they cheered on Wales together in the quarter-final leg. Unfortunately, Wales ultimately lost, marking a let down for the father-son duo - although judging by the pictures from the day, they no doubt had a good time bonding.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
