Prince William mistakes old photo of himself for one of his kids in hilariously awkward moment - 'is that me?'

Prince William twins with his kid in a throwback image that leaves him in total shock and to be honest - we can't blame him!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square before meeting members of the public during a walkabout on January 15, 2020 in Bradford, England.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images))
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Prince William twins with his kid, his one and only precious daughter Princess Charlotte in a side-by-side photo that left him shaken. In fact, the Prince of Wales can barely tell the difference between himself and the little Princess!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge inspect cakes as they visit the Khidmat Centre on January 15, 2020 in Bradford, United Kingdom.

(Image credit: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s major social media change came alongside a snap of Princess Kate as a baby with her father Michael Middleton. Many royal fans were quick to comment on the resemblance between Kate and her only daughter at the time. However, this shot of Prince William and the young Princess shows it might be a 50/50 split!

During a visit to Bradford in the North of England, back in 2020, the Wales visited, "a number of projects which support the community and promote cohesion within it." It was on one of these visits that a spectacular baked creation, designed and made by Bradford baker Siama Ali (opens in new tab), astounded the royal couple.

Cakes, decorated with picture frames featuring images of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are picture during their visit to the Khidmat Centre in Bradford on January 15, 2020, where they to learned about the activities and workshops offered by the centre.

(Image credit: Charlotte Graham / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

A magnificent cake and cupcake selection, which told the story of both of their lives to date through edible pictures, left them utterly amazed - especially Prince William. After seeing photos printed on the sweet treats HELLO! (opens in new tab) reports he turned to his wife and said, "is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" 

"It looks so much like Charlotte," agreed Kate. No surprise there as it's often pointed out that Princess Charlotte's cheeky like Prince William in old photos.

Remembering the special moment, two years later, baker Samia said in an Instagram post, "Still can’t get over that I met our future King/Queen...their feedback & invitation to the Buckingham Garden Tea Party was something I could only dream of & can’t wait for that time to come thanks to a special someone❤️."

See more

Interestingly enough, it's not only her parents that she shares a resemblance with as some have remarked that Princess Charlotte and Lady Chatto could be twins! Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, is a mirror image of her first cousin twice removed.

There's no denying that the two look rather alike and it's very clear that they share a special father-daughter bond. This may well be down to the 'Middleton model' of parenting, which is what the Prince and Princess reportedly follow. Perhaps this is why it's believed that Princess Charlotte won't struggle as a 'spare' like her uncle Prince Harry.

Though it's unclear at this stage if the youngster will become a working royal in her adult years or not, it's believed that Princess Charlotte will receive this title when Prince William is King - ensuring that she won't feel left out.

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest