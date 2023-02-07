Prince William mistakes old photo of himself for one of his kids in hilariously awkward moment - 'is that me?'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William twins with his kid, his one and only precious daughter Princess Charlotte in a side-by-side photo that left him shaken. In fact, the Prince of Wales can barely tell the difference between himself and the little Princess!

Prince William twins with his kid Princess Charlotte in an image printed on rather unlikely location - a cupcake.

The incident left the Prince totally bewildered - especially as many comment on the royal resemblance between Charlotte and her mother Princess Kate.

In other royal news, We stumbled across Queen Elizabeth dressed as Aladdin and quite frankly we’re astounded!

(Image credit: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s major social media change came alongside a snap of Princess Kate as a baby with her father Michael Middleton. Many royal fans were quick to comment on the resemblance between Kate and her only daughter at the time. However, this shot of Prince William and the young Princess shows it might be a 50/50 split!

During a visit to Bradford in the North of England, back in 2020, the Wales visited, "a number of projects which support the community and promote cohesion within it." It was on one of these visits that a spectacular baked creation, designed and made by Bradford baker Siama Ali (opens in new tab), astounded the royal couple.

(Image credit: Charlotte Graham / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

A magnificent cake and cupcake selection, which told the story of both of their lives to date through edible pictures, left them utterly amazed - especially Prince William. After seeing photos printed on the sweet treats HELLO! (opens in new tab) reports he turned to his wife and said, "is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?"

"It looks so much like Charlotte," agreed Kate. No surprise there as it's often pointed out that Princess Charlotte's cheeky like Prince William in old photos.

Remembering the special moment, two years later, baker Samia said in an Instagram post, "Still can’t get over that I met our future King/Queen...their feedback & invitation to the Buckingham Garden Tea Party was something I could only dream of & can’t wait for that time to come thanks to a special someone❤️."

”Is that Me? Is that Charlotte? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Oh my goodness! Is that me? That looks like Charlotte. That's incredible!” - #PrinceWilliam about this picture on the cake. pic.twitter.com/5CGwBaq2eLJanuary 15, 2020 See more

Interestingly enough, it's not only her parents that she shares a resemblance with as some have remarked that Princess Charlotte and Lady Chatto could be twins! Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, is a mirror image of her first cousin twice removed.

There's no denying that the two look rather alike and it's very clear that they share a special father-daughter bond. This may well be down to the 'Middleton model' of parenting, which is what the Prince and Princess reportedly follow. Perhaps this is why it's believed that Princess Charlotte won't struggle as a 'spare' like her uncle Prince Harry.

Though it's unclear at this stage if the youngster will become a working royal in her adult years or not, it's believed that Princess Charlotte will receive this title when Prince William is King - ensuring that she won't feel left out.