The wholesome reason Princess Charlotte won't face the same struggles as fellow spare Prince Harry

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It has been suggested by Royal experts, that thanks to Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte won't face the same struggles as her fellow spare, Prince Harry, who also grew up as the younger sibling to the heir to the throne.

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has shocked readers over the past few weeks.

In the book, the royal details the struggles he faced growing up as the spare to his elder brother Prince William.

In other royal news, Princess Margaret’s lookalike granddaughter's sweet link to the grandmother she never met.

Learning from the mistakes of his childhood and how he was raised differently from his brother, Prince William has ensured that his parenting encourages his daughter Princess Charlotte to not think of herself as a spare. William and Catherine have achieved this by ensuring that their children view themselves as 'ordinary children' as well as royals.

Katie Nicholl said on the royal podcast Dynasty, "George, Charlotte, and Louis are enjoying a childhood Harry and William didn't get to enjoy and I think that is why William and Kate are channeling everything they can into raising their children with an understanding of who they are as royals but as ordinary children too."

The commentator added, "No one wants the next generation to suffer as Harry has suffered...it's not a pretty picture."

(Image credit: Getty)

The expert then reflected on how the Prince and Princess are raising their children in a regular fashion away from the spotlight. Katie said, "I think when you look to the Cambridges and how they are raising their children, away from the spotlight, in pretty ordinary schools, in a regular cottage on the grounds of Windsor, having bucket and spade holidays and teaching them to sail on the broads in Norfolk...'

However, the expert added, "Reading Spare, if they do, I think at points it will be deeply uncomfortable for them."

"It does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte." However, she said, "I'm sure William and Kate have got that all worked out."

(Image credit: Future: Canva / Getty)

In other interviews, Prince Harry has highlighted his concern for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are spares, rather than heirs, just like him. In an interview with The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Prince Harry said, "If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behavior that is harming people, I will do everything I can to try and change it."

"As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us," said Prince Harry as he pointed at himself, "it’s going to be someone else. And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."