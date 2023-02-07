We stumbled across Queen Elizabeth dressed as Aladdin and quite frankly we’re astounded!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve stumbled across a photo of Queen Elizabeth dressed as Aladdin and quite frankly we’re astounded as the late monarch showcased her love of acting.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s sense of style was utterly iconic, from her passion for matching hats and dresses to her love of vibrant colors and, of course, her practical handbags. For major state occasions fans also got to see rare glimpses of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras as she donned full-length gowns and clothes. Though it seems that Her Majesty also wasn’t afraid to step out in more elaborate costumes if the occasion called for it. We’ve just come across a throwback snap of Queen Elizabeth dressed as Aladdin and we can hardly believe it as she showcased her flair for acting even in her teenage years.

According to the Getty caption, the sweet snap was taken in December 1943 when the then-Princess Elizabeth was dressed up ready for her role as Aladdin in a Windsor Castle pantomime.

(Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A quintessentially British form of theatrical entertainment, pantomimes are often based on fairy tales and stories and are very popular during the festive season.

Pictured alongside her older sister in other photos from the special royal occasion, Princess Margaret played Princess Roxana in the production. They also went on to act in another wartime pantomime, Old Mother Red Riding Boots a year later.

As per Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the Windsor Castle pantomimes were held to help raise money for the Royal Household Wool Fund. This reportedly provided wool to make comforters for members of the Armed Forces who were fighting on the frontline. The pantomimes are understood to have been written by Hubert Tannar, the Headmaster of the Royal School in Windsor Great Park.

(Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Whilst Queen Elizabeth dressed as Aladdin might be a far cry from the regal dresses and gowns we’ve seen her wear over the years, it was for a good cause and she looked like she was eager to get on stage.

In the decades that followed her becoming monarch in 1952, the Queen took on a life of duty and immense responsibilities. However, she still found ways to explore her acting skills further and few could forget her iconic James Bond sketch appearance in the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Her involvement in the video was one of the Queen facts that will go down in history forever. Then the Queen’s Paddington video mirrored her James Bond sketch during her Jubilee year when it was reported that she wanted to keep this equally secret from her family as a surprise.

Featuring Britain’s longest-reigning monarch alongside beloved children’s character Paddington Bear, the 2022 sketch paid tribute to her milestone Jubilee. It included the Queen cheekily revealing she had one of Paddington’s favorite snacks, marmalade sandwiches, when she said, “I keep mine in here”, indicating her handbag.

“Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch,” a palace spokesman previously said. “There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.”