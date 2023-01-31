Prince William and Kate Middleton make major social media change after significant announcement

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a major social media change just days after a significant announcement was shared with fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter banner photo has undergone a noticeable transformation.

The new photo pays tribute to Kate Middleton’s passion for early years research as she announced the launch of a brand new campaign.

As Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has continued to showcase her passion for early years research and raising awareness about how early childhood influences who we grow up to be. After setting up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, the future Queen Consort recently announced a significant new campaign - Shaping Us (opens in new tab) - which officially launched on January 31, her mother Carole Middleton’s birthday.

Stepping out at a reception the day before, Kate Middleton’s daring red suit wowed as she explained Shaping Us’ aim to highlight the importance of the first five years and how they shape us as adults. Now Prince William and Kate Middleton’s major social media change has highlighted the Princess of Wales and this huge new project.

(Image credit: Photo by EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Though not everyone might’ve noticed it, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter banner photo and YouTube banner photo no longer depicts them or places of royal importance - like King Charles and Queen Camilla’s of Buckingham Palace. Instead, they're now a deep forest green complete with the yellow Shaping Us logo design.

We’ve often seen the royals make social media changes in the past, including the Royal Family’s powerful tribute leading up to Remembrance Day. However, it's rare to see a banner photo that is a logo, doesn’t feature the royals and that is purely dedicated to a new project.

In making this social media change, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s new campaign is put front and center for millions of fans to see, creating additional awareness for Shaping Us.

(Image credit: Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It also champions Kate Middleton’s work with early childhood research and is a huge honor for the Princess of Wales to have the campaign in the spotlight on what is a joint Twitter account with Prince William.

It’s clear that the future King is incredibly supportive as he joined her for the reception at BAFTA, where the same green and yellow logo was seen prominently displayed. This star-studded event came just a day before the launch of Shaping Us and a video has now been shared by the Foundation which sees Kate express her hopes for what can be achieved thanks to the campaign.

“Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life,” the Princess declared.

She also described how Shaping Us is set to “raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

“Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come,” she concluded.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's social media change to highlight Shaping Us around the launch is a wonderful way to make it more recognizable and to help the campaign to try and make this "huge difference".