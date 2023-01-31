Prince Louis' extravagant Disney gift from Prince Harry inspired by Princess Diana revealed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry spent an eye-watering £8,000 on a Disney gift for Prince Louis after being struck by a 'great idea', a royal insider has revealed.

It has emerged that the Duke of Sussex once bought an original copy of A.A. Milne's Winnie Pooh for the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, having fallen in love with the wholesome story himself as a child. The 1926 edition, which also includes those iconic illustrations by E.H. Shepard, is one of just 30,000 copies printed in the first run.

"He originally wanted to get Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass, which was on sale for £24,000, but decided Winnie-The-Pooh would be more suitable for a first tome," the friend told the Sun. "Robinson Crusoe was William’s favorite book, but Harry loved all things A.A. Milne."

Prince Harry, 38, reportedly has always had fond childhood memories of Princess Diana reading him Winnie the Pooh before bedtime at Kensington Palace when he was a young boy.

(Image credit: Getty)

"She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte, and George to enjoy as they get older," the royal insider added.

This isn't the first time that Winnie the Pooh has been associated with the Duke of Sussex. In May 2019, Disney created a touching animation of Pooh Bear in celebration of the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

The 25-second clip shows the adorable yellow bear bringing a blue book with a crown on its cover from Hundred Acre Wood to the royal couple’s home at Windsor Castle, where the new parents Harry and Meghan smile beside a cot labeled “Archie” and leaf through the pages.



