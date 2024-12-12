Kate Middleton answered our smart-casual Christmas styling questions with her tartan skirt and black cardigan

The Princess of Wales’s tartan skirt and fitted cardigan is a brilliant combination for those smart-casual Christmas occasions.

The festive season is one of the most social times of the year and with so many events and gatherings to look forward to, we’ve been getting excited about what to wear to each of these occasions. From Christmas party outfits to festive jumpers, there are times for dressing up and being more casual but for those events where we want something in between we look to the Princess of Wales for inspiration. Kate is an expert at putting together smart-casual outfits and one of her iconic December looks from 2018 was the perfect elegant, festive ensemble.

She and Prince William hosted a Christmas party for the families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus and Kate wore a tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt and a black fitted cardigan. This combination was simple but so striking and the traditional feel of the tartan and red tones made it a lovely choice for a festive celebration.

Recreate the Princess of Wales's Outfit

Shop Tartan Staples

Whilst she used to enjoy wearing knee-length dresses and skirts in the early days after she became a member of the Royal Family, Kate has favoured midi styles for many years now. This tartan skirt fell to calf-length and had a gorgeous drape to it that made it so feminine.

The A-line silhouette was so timeless and the pleating on the skirt gave it even more movement and structure. Sadly, Emilia Wickstead no longer makes Kate’s exact tartan skirt - the Plis design - but the brand currently has a very similar one, the £1,130 Kenzie Skirt, showing just how classic this type of skirt really is. The Princess of Wales’s skirt was a fiery scarlet with black, beige and white incorporated into the checked pattern.

We’re big fans of styling vibrant shades with neutral tones and the skirt really stood out as the focal point of this regal outfit. If you haven’t considered adding some tartan into your winter capsule wardrobe before now, you might be surprised by how easy it is to wear. This checked pattern makes an outfit feel more traditional and wintry without being overtly Christmassy for the festive season. A tartan skirt like Kate’s or a scarf or pair of trousers are great staples to choose as they can all be worn with black, white or beige items.

To this day, Kate still regularly wears red in the run-up to Christmas and she proved the versatility of this skirt when she re-wore it recently to her Together at Christmas 2024 carol service with a cherry red coat over the top. Back in 2018 the senior royal styled her skirt with a black cashmere cardigan from Brora that had three-quarter length sleeves and a crew neckline.

It had delicate buttons up the front and the fitted shape and cropped length meant it sat perfectly on the waistband of Kate’s tartan skirt. This created a smooth silhouette and looked so put-together and sophisticated. At the same time the knitwear brought a softness to this outfit and made it slightly more relaxed.

Wearing a cardigan as a top has become increasingly popular and especially if the buttons have no gapping between them, they can be very modest and styled the same way as a plain jumper. The Princess of Wales finished off her Christmas party look with heeled black knee high boots and although she wore this six years ago, it would be every bit as stunning for a seasonal get-together this December.