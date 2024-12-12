Kate Middleton answered our smart-casual Christmas styling questions with her tartan skirt and black cardigan
The Princess of Wales's red tartan midi skirt and sleek cardigan is the festive look that ticks all of the 'smart-casual' boxes
The Princess of Wales’s tartan skirt and fitted cardigan is a brilliant combination for those smart-casual Christmas occasions.
The festive season is one of the most social times of the year and with so many events and gatherings to look forward to, we’ve been getting excited about what to wear to each of these occasions. From Christmas party outfits to festive jumpers, there are times for dressing up and being more casual but for those events where we want something in between we look to the Princess of Wales for inspiration. Kate is an expert at putting together smart-casual outfits and one of her iconic December looks from 2018 was the perfect elegant, festive ensemble.
She and Prince William hosted a Christmas party for the families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus and Kate wore a tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt and a black fitted cardigan. This combination was simple but so striking and the traditional feel of the tartan and red tones made it a lovely choice for a festive celebration.
Recreate the Princess of Wales's Outfit
This black cardigan is crafted from cotton-blend fabric and is such a handy staple to have in your collection. It has long raglan sleeves, a crew neckline and a fitted shape that works so well with everything from jeans to skirts.
If you want to put your own twist on the Princess of Wales's Christmas party outfit then this affordable checked skirt is a lovely piece. It has a midi length, straight design and is made from flowy fabric with an elasticated waistband.
Shop Tartan Staples
Add a pop of tartan into your outfits with this cosy checked scarf in a gorgeous burgundy tone. This design is part of M&S's Autograph collection and it's made from 100% merino wool and finished with classic fringed edges.
Currently reduced in the sale, this checked skirt has a chic rose-pink checked pattern and falls to a midi length. It has a flared hem and would look wonderful with a neutral cardigan or jumper.
Whilst she used to enjoy wearing knee-length dresses and skirts in the early days after she became a member of the Royal Family, Kate has favoured midi styles for many years now. This tartan skirt fell to calf-length and had a gorgeous drape to it that made it so feminine.
The A-line silhouette was so timeless and the pleating on the skirt gave it even more movement and structure. Sadly, Emilia Wickstead no longer makes Kate’s exact tartan skirt - the Plis design - but the brand currently has a very similar one, the £1,130 Kenzie Skirt, showing just how classic this type of skirt really is. The Princess of Wales’s skirt was a fiery scarlet with black, beige and white incorporated into the checked pattern.
We’re big fans of styling vibrant shades with neutral tones and the skirt really stood out as the focal point of this regal outfit. If you haven’t considered adding some tartan into your winter capsule wardrobe before now, you might be surprised by how easy it is to wear. This checked pattern makes an outfit feel more traditional and wintry without being overtly Christmassy for the festive season. A tartan skirt like Kate’s or a scarf or pair of trousers are great staples to choose as they can all be worn with black, white or beige items.
To this day, Kate still regularly wears red in the run-up to Christmas and she proved the versatility of this skirt when she re-wore it recently to her Together at Christmas 2024 carol service with a cherry red coat over the top. Back in 2018 the senior royal styled her skirt with a black cashmere cardigan from Brora that had three-quarter length sleeves and a crew neckline.
It had delicate buttons up the front and the fitted shape and cropped length meant it sat perfectly on the waistband of Kate’s tartan skirt. This created a smooth silhouette and looked so put-together and sophisticated. At the same time the knitwear brought a softness to this outfit and made it slightly more relaxed.
Wearing a cardigan as a top has become increasingly popular and especially if the buttons have no gapping between them, they can be very modest and styled the same way as a plain jumper. The Princess of Wales finished off her Christmas party look with heeled black knee high boots and although she wore this six years ago, it would be every bit as stunning for a seasonal get-together this December.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
