Prince Harry's 'go-to' family member who is his remaining 'bridge' to the royals
Prince Harry's 'bridge' to the Royal Family has been revealed by a close friend
Prince Harry's 'bridge' to the Royal Family has been revealed by a close friend who has explained who his 'go-to royal' is.
Since stepping down as a working royal in 2021 and moving to California, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have socially and geographically distanced themselves and their family from the rest of the Royal Family. However, a close friend of one of Prince Harry's relatives has revealed that there is one member of the Royal Family who still acts as a 'bridge' between Prince Harry and the rest of the family.
"I think for Harry, Eugenie is his go-to royal," Dr Anthony Wallersteiner told HELLO! Anthony is the chair of the charity Street Child, one of Sarah Ferguson's charities and was also the school headmaster of Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank when he was at Stowe. "I think those cousins are very close, which is good, and I think Eugenie acts as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the family, which is really useful to have," he added.
Prince Harry and Eugenie's close relationship has been established over the years. It has been reported that Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are the two royal family members Prince Harry is still 'best of friends' with. It was even reported that Meghan and Harry met with Jack and Eugenie for a holiday in Spain this year and still stay with them when they visit the UK.
Anthony was invited to celebrate Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding with them five years ago on October 12th, 2018. "It was a joyously happy occasion. It was lovely to see the whole of the royal family united to celebrate Jack and Eugenie's wedding."
He then added that although a lot has changed since the wedding day, it was a beautiful time of 'togetherness'. "It was nice to see Harry and Meghan there. It was a time when everyone was together and of course, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were there as well. A lot has changed in the last five years for the royal family, but this goes back to a time when there really was a moment of togetherness and family bonding."
In celebration of her fifth wedding anniversary, Princess Eugenie shared a new picture of her sons August and Ernest in an emotional video that paid tribute to her husband and their marriage over the past few years.
