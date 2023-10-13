Princess Eugenie’s new picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day!
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons came at the end of a video celebrating her and Jack Brooksbank's fifth wedding anniversary
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day and it’s only the third snap of her youngest child ever shared.
Whilst plenty of members of the immediate and extended Royal Family regularly feature in the royals’ official Instagram posts highlighting their work, Princess Eugenie is the only one known to have a personal account on the platform. As a non-working royal the King’s niece has a little more freedom to move away from tradition and protocols and she often shares unique glimpses of her life on social media.
Because of this, many of us will have been anticipating a new post to mark Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 5th wedding anniversary on 12th October and she certainly didn’t disappoint. She shared a special video montage in honour of the occasion and it ended in possibly the cutest way ever with Princess Eugenie’s picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach.
In previous years Princess Eugenie stunned in an unseen wedding snap and posted a beautiful photo of her and Jack kissing in the carriage on their big day. But for their fifth anniversary, Princess Eugenie’s video celebrated not just their marriage but where they are now living the life they’ve built together in those five years.
After clips that included everything from Princess Eugenie’s tiara getting put on for the big day to Jack arriving and the couple excitedly walking back down the aisle after saying, “I do”, the video came to an end with a previously-unseen snap. It showed the couple standing on the beach beaming, with two-year-old August standing on the sand in a cute striped t-shirt.
Held carefully in a hot pink towel in Princess Eugenie’s loving arms was baby Ernest who was born in May 2023. Unusually for Princess Eugenie, the mum-of-two decided to include a snap of both sons directly facing the camera, perhaps suggesting that this was a personal family photo.
This is only the third photo of Ernest that’s ever been shared with the world and the first two showed him at just a few days old, one on his own and one with August looking down at his brother. August has appeared several times on Princess Eugenie’s Instagram account but aside from a couple of posts, his face is generally angled away from the camera protecting his privacy at such a young age.
So getting to see him, Ernest and their parents looking so relaxed and happy together, all facing the camera is a particularly special treat for fans. It’s not known exactly where this picture was taken and it could have been capturing a wonderful holiday moment. Alternatively, since Princess Eugenie and Jack are known to split their time between Portugal and the UK it’s potentially possible that it was taken in Portugal.
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of August and Ernest is a lovely snapshot of family life either way. It’s not known when we could next see Princess Eugenie alongside her fellow royals, though it’s possible it could be closer to Christmas time when the Royal Family often step out to attend occasions together. With August and Ernest still so young, though, it’s likely that fans’ next glimpse of them will be in another Instagram post rather than in-person.
