Princess Eugenie’s new picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day!

Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons came at the end of a video celebrating her and Jack Brooksbank's fifth wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie's new picture of August and Ernest shared. Seen here she attends Vogue World: London 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day and it’s only the third snap of her youngest child ever shared.

Whilst plenty of members of the immediate and extended Royal Family regularly feature in the royals’ official Instagram posts highlighting their work, Princess Eugenie is the only one known to have a personal account on the platform. As a non-working royal the King’s niece has a little more freedom to move away from tradition and protocols and she often shares unique glimpses of her life on social media.

Because of this, many of us will have been anticipating a new post to mark Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 5th wedding anniversary on 12th October and she certainly didn’t disappoint. She shared a special video montage in honour of the occasion and it ended in possibly the cutest way ever with Princess Eugenie’s picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach. 

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

A photo posted by on

In previous years Princess Eugenie stunned in an unseen wedding snap and posted a beautiful photo of her and Jack kissing in the carriage on their big day. But for their fifth anniversary, Princess Eugenie’s video celebrated not just their marriage but where they are now living the life they’ve built together in those five years. 

After clips that included everything from Princess Eugenie’s tiara getting put on for the big day to Jack arriving and the couple excitedly walking back down the aisle after saying, “I do”, the video came to an end with a previously-unseen snap. It showed the couple standing on the beach beaming, with two-year-old August standing on the sand in a cute striped t-shirt.

Held carefully in a hot pink towel in Princess Eugenie’s loving arms was baby Ernest who was born in May 2023. Unusually for Princess Eugenie, the mum-of-two decided to include a snap of both sons directly facing the camera, perhaps suggesting that this was a personal family photo.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

A photo posted by on

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon

Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

View Deal

This is only the third photo of Ernest that’s ever been shared with the world and the first two showed him at just a few days old, one on his own and one with August looking down at his brother. August has appeared several times on Princess Eugenie’s Instagram account but aside from a couple of posts, his face is generally angled away from the camera protecting his privacy at such a young age.

So getting to see him, Ernest and their parents looking so relaxed and happy together, all facing the camera is a particularly special treat for fans. It’s not known exactly where this picture was taken and it could have been capturing a wonderful holiday moment. Alternatively, since Princess Eugenie and Jack are known to split their time between Portugal and the UK it’s potentially possible that it was taken in Portugal. 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie’s new picture of August and Ernest is a lovely snapshot of family life either way. It’s not known when we could next see Princess Eugenie alongside her fellow royals, though it’s possible it could be closer to Christmas time when the Royal Family often step out to attend occasions together. With August and Ernest still so young, though, it’s likely that fans’ next glimpse of them will be in another Instagram post rather than in-person. 

Topics
Princess Eugenie
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸