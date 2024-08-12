Pippa Middleton’s sultry scarlet dress proves why red is the colour we should all be wearing more of as autumn draws nearer

Pippa Middleton’s sultry scarlet dress for an evening out in 2011 proved why red is the colour we should all be wearing more of as autumn draws nearer.

If there’s one bright colour Pippa Middleton loves more than any other it surely has to be a fiery red. This has been her go-to vibrant tone on many occasions over the years and whilst many of us might not have too many red pieces in our own summer capsule wardrobe, she’s proved it’s a surprisingly wearable shade and it works well into autumn. We’re still in awe of Pippa’s sultry red Begonia Dress from Temperley London that she wore to the Boodles Boxing Ball in October 2011. Stepping out in London for this special night out, the Princess of Wales’s sister pulled out all the style stops and delivered plenty of outfit inspiration at the same time.

Pippa’s red maxi dress had a swooping v-neckline that framed her décolletage and a fitted waist, upon which was a beautiful flower adornment that is perhaps where the design got its floral name from.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Red Dresses

The flower brought a touch of fun to this floor-length piece and was the only decoration on this otherwise very pared-back design. The dress swept downwards to an elegant maxi length and the fabric had a satin sheen to it that looked especially stunning in the fading October light.

As we’ve often seen from Pippa when she wears brighter tones, she kept the silhouette of her outfit very timeless and sophisticated. This is a great tip for those who want to wear a splash more colour this summer and going into autumn, as a classic design helps to balance out a more vivid hue.

Red is also a particularly brilliant choice for this as it works perfectly with neutrals like black, white, beige and navy, as well as with other bright colours like pink or green if you want a colour-clash effect.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Perhaps this versatility is why Pippa loves reaching for the red pieces in her wardrobe and whilst a piece like her Boodles Boxing Ball dress might not be the best wedding guest dress for everyone’s wedding, it would be great for some. A red dress is also a glamorous choice for a holiday evening out or a family event.

Alternatively, you could also take inspiration from Pippa Middleton’s red maxi dress but make it more day-to-day, by choosing a midi design or a top, shoes or bag. Going into autumn, red remains a lovely colour to wear as it picks up on the tones of the changing leaves, and so it’s well worth bearing your autumn capsule wardrobe in mind too if you’re thinking of picking up some red pieces.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

For those wondering “What colour suits me?” bright red works well for those with winter colouring and Pippa accessorised her Temperley London outfit with a metallic gold clutch bag and matching shoes. Just like the approach she took with her dress, Pippa’s bag and shoes had very classic designs but a slightly more statement colour.

The Princess of Wales’s sister completed her look with gold earrings and a touch of pinky-red lipstick to echo the colour of her dress. We might not have seen her wear this dress again in recent years, but red is still a frequently-worn colour of Pippa’s and we’re convinced we need to wear more of it ourselves as autumn draws nearer.