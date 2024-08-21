Pippa Middleton’s knee high boots are a timeless staple we should all have in our collection ready for colder days

Pippa Middleton’s knee high boots from 2011 are a timeless staple we should all have in our collection ready for colder days.

Summer isn’t over quite yet and whilst we continue to make the most of our summer capsule wardrobe, we’ve also been eyeing up autumnal staples that we know will sell out fast - and which are great to have ready for the change in seasons. Boots are a prime example of this and we’re huge fans of knee high boots. They’re not only practical as they cover so much of your leg in warm material, but also incredibly chic. They’re a favourite design amongst the royals and whilst black boots will always be a staple, we also love Pippa Middleton’s tan ones from 2011.

She wore them out and about in London on a grey October day, styled with a simple black coat and the boots were the undeniable stars of this style show. We can easily imagine a design like this replacing our best white trainers as our most-worn footwear when autumn arrives.

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic via Getty)

Shop Knee High Boots

Boden Stretch Knee High Boots £120 at Boden These knee high boots are beautiful and easy to style, both now in late summer and as we move into autumn. The 'acorn' colour is stunning but they also come in black. They're made from stretchy faux suede and have a comfy block heel. John Lewis Suede Knee High Boots £149 at John Lewis With an elasticated fabric panel at the back and suede uppers, these boots are so timeless and comfy to wear. They can add a more formal, elevated feel to an outfit and would work with dresses, skirts and even wide-leg trousers. Dune Leather Knee High Boots £180 at John Lewis With a sturdy block heel, these boots will help give you extra height without compromising on comfort like we often do with stiletto heels. They are made from durable leather and have a very minimal design that will never go out of style.

Pippa’s knee high boots looked to be made from suede which added gorgeous texture to her outfit and had a comfy block heel. This is a good detail to look out for when you’re shopping for autumn boots as we can often be swayed by the beauty of a heeled pair, but find we don’t reach for them quite as often as we’d hoped.

The Princess of Wales’s sister chose a pair in a soft tan-brown shade that immediately brightened up her quite dark outfit. The colour was very neutral and therefore opened up a range of styling possibilities as these boots would go well with most other hues.

Having a pair of knee high boots in a lighter colour also means you can wear them more easily with your favourite summer dresses too. This is something that Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes is a huge benefit of knee high boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic via Getty)

"Knee high boots are an autumn/winter staple, particularly in this rich brown colour," she shares. "Team them with the summer midi dresses you're not quite ready to let go of and they're ideal for seeing you through this tricky transition between seasons too!"

For her day in London in 2011 Pippa’s boots were the main focus of her outfit and she went very simple with the rest of her look. She wore a sleek, black Zara coat which fell to just above her knees and wore it partially unzipped at the top, with a leopard print scarf tucked in. The coat had gold-toned zips but was generally minimal, which worked well with the boots.

Pippa Middleton coordinated her footwear and her handbag, stepping out with the Modalu bag in a tan shade held by its top handle straps. Matching your shoes and handbag helps to give an outfit a sense of cohesion and it’s a fashion trick we often see Carole Middleton do as well.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

To finish off her look Pippa added a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a bun. This was such a stunning style combination from the Princess of Wales’s sister and being reminded of this look has got us excited to wear our knee high boots as the seasons start to change too.

The last time Pippa was pictured attending a high-profile event in knee high boots was at the Together at Christmas concert in 2022. She wore a pair of deep brown Penelope Chilvers knee high boots with a Karen Millen burgundy coat and the combination was truly fabulous.