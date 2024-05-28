Pippa Middleton’s dove grey jumpsuit and pastel bag combination is an elegant and easy alternative to dresses this summer
Pippa Middleton's grey jumpsuit was styled with a pale blue bag and suede heels for a Charity Day in 2016 and it's such a timeless look
Pippa Middleton’s dove grey jumpsuit and affordable pastel bag combination was an elegant and easy alternative to dresses we still want to wear this summer.
Finding the best jumpsuits to suit your silhouette and style preferences isn’t always easy but when you find your perfect designs they will soon become a key part of your occasionwear and daytime wardrobe. Neutral shades are a great way to go if you want to try out a jumpsuit this summer but don’t want to invest in the denim jumpsuit trend yet and Pippa Middleton is a fan of grey. It’s often slightly underrated as a neutral colour but Pippa’s grey jumpsuit from 2016 showed how elegant it can be.
She attended the BGC Annual Global Charity Day in Canary Wharf that September wearing a Reiss jumpsuit with flattering cap sleeves. The fitted bodice had a fabulous frill detail across it for a touch of detail and flared out slightly into cigarette style legs.
Shop Pippa Middleton's Outfit
This gorgeous grey cotton blend jumpsuit is such a flattering choice for summer and the relaxed design makes it an easy option to wear during the daytime too. Dress down with trainers or up with a pair of your favourite heeled sandals.
Handcrafted from pale blue, pebble grain leather, this zip up pouch is a brilliant option for any special occasion. Inside it's navy suedette and you could wear this as a clutch like Pippa or put inside a large tote bag to keep your belongings safe.
Shop Alternative Jumpsuits
This jumpsuit is such a simple yet impactful summer piece. The white shade is so easy to style with other colours and the buttons down the front add a touch of detail. It has an open back design, wide leg cut and flattering self-tie waist belt.
The coral-red tone of this jumpsuit is sure to make a statement at whatever occasions you wear it to. the short sleeves are great for hotter weather and this would look equally amazing with trainers or heeled sandals.
The pleats added a tailored sophistication to Pippa’s look and the soft dove grey shade had a beautiful balance of warm and cool undertones to it. This choice of colour accentuated her gorgeous tan and although the design of Pippa’s jumpsuit was quite formal, the minimalism of it meant that it could easily be dressed down for more casual daytime occasions.
Styling it with a pair of the best white trainers and throwing over a denim jacket for cooler days would instantly transform this outfit into something more relaxed and you could even make it more work-wear appropriate too.
“The beauty of a jumpsuit is how easy they are,” says Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr. “A good all-in-one will take away the need to ponder which top goes with what pair of trousers, saving you precious time when getting ready. Pippa's shows how professional they can look too - they're not just for evenings out!”
For the Global Charity Day, the Princess of Wales’s sister went for accessories that elevated the jumpsuit to even more elegant heights. She went for a £150 pale blue zip pouch by Kiki McDonough which was big enough to fit her essentials and had a stunning navy interior. It also comes in a range of other colours, although if you’ve been inspired by Pippa’s 2016 outfit then her exact bag is still available to pick up right now.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The cool tones of the blue bag were echoed in her choice of grey suede court shoe heels. The shade was a subtle contrast with Pippa Middleton’s grey jumpsuit and the shoes’ design couldn’t have been more timeless and minimalist with their pointed toe and stiletto heel.
This professional yet versatile look was an ideal outfit choice for this Charity Day, which sees BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, come together to commemorate those who died in the attacks of 11 September, 2001. Pippa’s outfit didn’t detract from the poignancy of this day as she spent time on the trading floor phones.
The Princess of Wales’s sister has showcased her love of jumpsuits on other occasions too and has often opted for bold colours. In 2022 she and her husband James Matthews attended the "Cirque du Soleil: Luzia" press night at the Royal Albert Hall and she wore a cherry red jumpsuit. With tailored trousers and a higher neckline, this had a similar shape to Pippa’s grey jumpsuit from years earlier and proved that jumpsuits are still something that she loves to wear.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Treat yourself to woman&home magazine today and get a beautiful Snowdrop Emma Bridgewater mug worth £25
The perfect mug for your morning brew
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Minnie Driver just wore the chicest red and navy outfit - we're taking notes on how to style this classic colour combination
Minnie Driver posted an enviable photograph of herself at Cannes wearing a winning navy and red ensemble
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton's cosy lodge for parties and Pilates is giving rustic inspiration with log burner and exposed beams
Pippa Middleton's cosy lodge with natural wooden accents is the most tranquil Berkshire retreat - and you can book it now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who were Kate Middleton's bridesmaids, how many were there and why wasn't Pippa Middleton one of them?
Who were Kate Middleton's bridesmaids? Here's all you need to know about the Princess of Wales's bridal party including Pippa's actual role
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Will Pippa Middleton get a title when Kate becomes Queen and what does she do for a living?
Will Pippa Middleton get a title? Here's all we know about what could lie ahead for the Princess of Wales's sister and what she does for a job
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's family life in 'Berkshire mansion' with husband James Matthews keeps bond with Kate 'balanced'
Pippa Middleton and the Princess of Wales have kept their bond 'fairly balanced' over years in the royal spotlight, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for key festive event
The dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow at a festive event specifies not wearing one of their most-seen items
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton takes style notes from Kate as she rocks her sister's go-to accessories with forest green dress
Pippa Middleton's red accessories added a stunning pop of colour to her deep green outfit and we've seen their classic designs before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What will Pippa Middleton’s future title be? The prestigious honour she will inherit that not even Kate has
Now that Pippa is officially a Matthews, she is set to inherit a historic title
By Jack Slater Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s throwback raspberry wrap dress is perfection – and it has a very special connection to sister Kate!
We love this throwback photo of Pippa’s timeless wrap dress – but did you spot the connection to a very important Kate moment?
By Jack Slater Published