Pippa Middleton’s dove grey jumpsuit and pastel bag combination is an elegant and easy alternative to dresses this summer

Pippa Middleton’s dove grey jumpsuit and affordable pastel bag combination was an elegant and easy alternative to dresses we still want to wear this summer.

Finding the best jumpsuits to suit your silhouette and style preferences isn’t always easy but when you find your perfect designs they will soon become a key part of your occasionwear and daytime wardrobe. Neutral shades are a great way to go if you want to try out a jumpsuit this summer but don’t want to invest in the denim jumpsuit trend yet and Pippa Middleton is a fan of grey. It’s often slightly underrated as a neutral colour but Pippa’s grey jumpsuit from 2016 showed how elegant it can be.

She attended the BGC Annual Global Charity Day in Canary Wharf that September wearing a Reiss jumpsuit with flattering cap sleeves. The fitted bodice had a fabulous frill detail across it for a touch of detail and flared out slightly into cigarette style legs.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Shop Pippa Middleton's Outfit

Mango Cotton Blend Jumpsuit £59.99 at Mango This gorgeous grey cotton blend jumpsuit is such a flattering choice for summer and the relaxed design makes it an easy option to wear during the daytime too. Dress down with trainers or up with a pair of your favourite heeled sandals. Kiki McDonough Leather Zip Pouch £150 at Kiki McDonough Handcrafted from pale blue, pebble grain leather, this zip up pouch is a brilliant option for any special occasion. Inside it's navy suedette and you could wear this as a clutch like Pippa or put inside a large tote bag to keep your belongings safe. Where's That From Leah Pumps Was £72.99, Now £21.99 at Debenhams Also available in a range of other shades, these light grey court shoes would look stunning with a matching grey jumpsuit, or styled with jeans and a white T-shirt. They have a timeless design and a flattering pointed toe.

Shop Alternative Jumpsuits

Reiss Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit £198 at Reiss This jumpsuit is such a simple yet impactful summer piece. The white shade is so easy to style with other colours and the buttons down the front add a touch of detail. It has an open back design, wide leg cut and flattering self-tie waist belt. Mango Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit £59.99 at Mango The coral-red tone of this jumpsuit is sure to make a statement at whatever occasions you wear it to. the short sleeves are great for hotter weather and this would look equally amazing with trainers or heeled sandals. French Connection Pure lyocell™ Jumpsuit £110 at M&S If you prefer your jumpsuits to have longer sleeves then this is a lovely option. It has three-quarter length sleeves, a concealed button placket on the front and has plenty of pockets for a cargo-inspired look that's still very wearable.

The pleats added a tailored sophistication to Pippa’s look and the soft dove grey shade had a beautiful balance of warm and cool undertones to it. This choice of colour accentuated her gorgeous tan and although the design of Pippa’s jumpsuit was quite formal, the minimalism of it meant that it could easily be dressed down for more casual daytime occasions.

Styling it with a pair of the best white trainers and throwing over a denim jacket for cooler days would instantly transform this outfit into something more relaxed and you could even make it more work-wear appropriate too.

“The beauty of a jumpsuit is how easy they are,” says Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr. “A good all-in-one will take away the need to ponder which top goes with what pair of trousers, saving you precious time when getting ready. Pippa's shows how professional they can look too - they're not just for evenings out!”

(Image credit: Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

For the Global Charity Day, the Princess of Wales’s sister went for accessories that elevated the jumpsuit to even more elegant heights. She went for a £150 pale blue zip pouch by Kiki McDonough which was big enough to fit her essentials and had a stunning navy interior. It also comes in a range of other colours, although if you’ve been inspired by Pippa’s 2016 outfit then her exact bag is still available to pick up right now.

The cool tones of the blue bag were echoed in her choice of grey suede court shoe heels. The shade was a subtle contrast with Pippa Middleton’s grey jumpsuit and the shoes’ design couldn’t have been more timeless and minimalist with their pointed toe and stiletto heel.

(Image credit: Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty)

This professional yet versatile look was an ideal outfit choice for this Charity Day, which sees BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, come together to commemorate those who died in the attacks of 11 September, 2001. Pippa’s outfit didn’t detract from the poignancy of this day as she spent time on the trading floor phones.

The Princess of Wales’s sister has showcased her love of jumpsuits on other occasions too and has often opted for bold colours. In 2022 she and her husband James Matthews attended the "Cirque du Soleil: Luzia" press night at the Royal Albert Hall and she wore a cherry red jumpsuit. With tailored trousers and a higher neckline, this had a similar shape to Pippa’s grey jumpsuit from years earlier and proved that jumpsuits are still something that she loves to wear.