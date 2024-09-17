Pippa Middleton took cosy season styling to cool levels with her aviator jacket, skinny jeans and high top trainers

Pippa Middleton’s aviator jacket, indigo skinny jeans and high top trainers is a look we’d love to see make a comeback this autumn.

Jackets are a key part of anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe, especially at the start of the season when we’re not quite ready to wear a full-on coat. Many of us will have our favourites, whether it’s a leather jacket, a puffer or even a denim jacket. However, there’s another equally versatile jacket that combines the cosiness of a puffer with the chic feel of a leather jacket - the aviator. Aviator jackets are traditionally lined with shearling or faux shearling for extra warmth, with a contrasting, smooth outer fabric, and we’re still entranced by Pippa Middleton’s Sandro aviator from 2012.

The Princess of Wales’s sister stepped out in London that December wearing a sleek black aviator with all the timeless details we love about this style. It had elongated lapels, a buckle belt that ran along the bottom of the jacket and the zip running up one side that could secure it right to the top on colder days.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Recreate Pippa Middleton's Outfit

Superdry Aviator Jacket £124.99 at John Lewis This black aviator jacket is made with faux shearling and has a long lapel collar that's similar to the one on Pippa's jacket. The combination of textures is so beautiful and this is sure to keep you cosy on chilly autumn days. Throw on over everything from leisurewear to jeans, or a midi dress to give your outfit an instantly chic edge. M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans £25 at M&S Affordable and super soft, these Ivy Skinny Jeans come in a range of tones, including this indigo mix. The deep blue colour is perfect for wearing with darker shades and lighter neutrals too. The material has a touch of stretch to it and these jeans have a high-waisted design. Converse High Top Trainers £52.36 at Nordstrom Converse high top trainers are a classic style and this black and white colourway is so easy to style throughout the year. Wear them with a pair of dark wash jeans and an oversized jumper or use them to dress down some tailored trousers and a shirt. Either way, these are so timeless and comfortable to wear.

Pippa wore her aviator jacket with the collar left open to create a gorgeous V-neckline and her lapels were a mix of leather and shearling. This textural contrast between these two materials was stunning and if you want to add depth and interest into an outfit but love wearing just one shade, then incorporating different textures within your look is a brilliant idea.

Pippa Middleton’s aviator was black and she chose to keep to a darker colour palette with the rest of her clothes, including her skinny jeans. Like her sister Kate and their mum Carole, Pippa is a long-time fan of skinny jeans and back in the day we saw her wear them in brighter shades of pink and carol, as well as the more popular blue and black denim colourways. On this occasion, she opted for a pair of deep indigo jeans that were only ever-so-slightly lighter than her aviator jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Darker denim washes like indigo, grey and black are especially popular in autumn/winter and they have a naturally more formal, trouser-like feel to them compared to light wash jeans. This is perfect for Pippa’s signature style which leans towards being smart-casual day-to-day.

Skinny jeans might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but dark washes are one of the biggest denim trends for 2024 and if you’ve not got a go-to pair in your collection it’s well worth picking up a pair in the style that most suits you and your style. Pippa appeared to have layered a black lightweight knit jumper under her jacket and the hems of her jeans were tucked into her high top black trainers - also from Sandro. This is a very different footwear choice from the Princess of Wales’s sister, who is more often seen wearing knee high and ankle boots in the colder months.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

The trainers gave her whole look a more cool, fashion-forward edge and were also likely very comfortable. The leather also coordinated with the leather on Pippa’s jacket and with her Loewe handbag. This black top handle bag had hints of burgundy and chestnut brown on it which added a subtle pop of colour to her outfit and she finished it off with a pair of Givenchy sunglasses.

If we ever needed inspiration to add an aviator jacket and indigo jeans into our style rotation surely this was it and Pippa’s chic outfit is a great one for these chilly autumn days.