Meryl Streep and Queen Letizia have just made the perfect argument for adding a power suit to your wardrobe this autumn

Meryl Streep was the recipient of a huge honour in Spain last week, and it meant we got the crossover of our dreams as the Oscar winning legend met with Queen Letizia of Spain (and her daughters), putting on a seriously chic case for the return of the power suit. Meryl wore an all-black suit with standout geometric earrings while the Queen of Spain channelled Barbiecore (and Kate Middleton!) in a soft pink suit.

Meryl Streep was presented with one of the highly regarded Princess of Asturias awards last week, meeting with Princesses Leonor and Sofia, plus Queen Letizia and King Felipe

Meryl and Queen Letizia both wore a streamlined power suit – and showcased the versatility of the wardrobe staple

All our glamour dreams came true when Meryl Streep crossed paths with Queen Leitizia of Spain.

Each year, the Princess Asturias Award recognises prominent figures across the arts, sciences and public affairs.

They are named after the Princess of Asturias – which is the official title of the heir to the Spanish throne, which is currently Princess Leonor – and are a huge event in the Spanish Royal Family’s calendar annually.

This year, The Devil Wears Prada icon Meryl Streep was among those nominated for the illustrious prize.

Speaking of the award, Meryl said, “I am very honoured to receive this prestigious prize from one of the most deeply gifted countries and cultures in the world. My sincere thanks to Their Majesties and Her Royal Highness and I very much look forward to meeting them in October, and to spending time in their beautiful country.”

And meet them she did!

On Friday morning (October 20), the Spanish Royal Family hosted audiences ahead of the ceremony in the evening.

For the occasion, the Spanish princesses – Leonor and Sofia – looked elegant in soft colours. Leonor was in a pink midi dress and Sofía opted for a cream dress.

However, Queen Letizia stole the show in a chic light pink pant suit.

Queen Letizia wore a pink suit from Boss with a white silk cap sleeve blouse underneath from Carolina Herrera.

Her patent dusty nude slingback pumps are thought to be from Isabel Abdó.

She completed her look with a pair of earrings we’ve seen before – the Isabel Guarch Gold & Diamond Vents.

The Queen of Spain’s choice of a pink suit takes a cue from another royal – our very own Princess of Wales (and future queen), Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales wore a stunning Alexander McQueen pink pantsuit earlier this summer, embodying quiet luxury by pairing it with a pearl belt.

Is it time to invest in a statement colourful power suit?

For those who prefer something more classic, Meryl showed how you can make just as much of a splash in an elegant black suit look.

While the designer is not yet known, Meryl turned heads in her all-black suit with a black-and-white patterned shirt underneath.

She completed her ensemble with black block-heel boot and geometric pendant earrings.