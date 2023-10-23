Queen Elizabeth II once gave this super sassy response to a director who complimented her acting

The Queen's super sassy response to a costar giving her a compliment has been revealed - and we love this brilliant response from Her Majesty!

In 2022, the late Queen starred in a Paddington sketch titled, Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty? The premise of the video was that the Queen and Paddington Bear met up to start the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations and share some tea and marmalade sandwiches. This was a fun skit from the Queen and showed her Majesty's sense of fun as she participated in this wholesome comedy video. But did you know that it was during the filming of this video that the Queen made a rather sassy comment about her acting skills?

Simon Farnaby, who co-wrote Paddington 2 spoke about his time with the Queen as they filmed the Paddington special for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Simon played the footman in this sketch and revealed that he decided to give the Queen a compliment after they filmed the footage.

Simon spoke about his experience on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, "I needlessly just went up to her and said: “Ma’am, that was fantastic," revealed Simon who got a response he wasn't quite prepared for from the confident Queen. "I went, 'You’re a very good actress.' And she said, 'Well of course, I do it all the time'."

He revealed that he thought, "she was giving me a scoop" and asked, "Ooh, you mean like playing the part of the Queen?" The Queen's confusion then made him lose all of his confidence as she said quite plainly, "I beg your pardon?"

She then elaborated and said that she was referencing her annual speeches at Christmas. She said, 'You know I am the Queen? Paddington’s not real, they’re actors, but I am the Queen'," Simon recalled. He added that she said,"'I meant at Christmas, when I do my speeches."

Simon also revealed that the director gave the Queen some gentle advice and told her that she could be a little less brusque in the performance. "The director would come in and say: 'Ma’am could you just be a bit gentler? Like you’re talking to your grandchildren'. And she’d be so sweet and she’d go, 'I’m so sorry, yes of course'."

Simon said, "I was saying to him, 'Just give up, just stop, we’re not going to get it.' And he said, 'No, I think just a couple more'. But it was okay in the end. It was really sweet and really lovely. It was a very special thing to be a part of."