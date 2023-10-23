Queen Elizabeth II once gave this super sassy response to a director who complimented her acting
The Queen's super sassy response to a genuine compliment has been revealed and it's so on brand from the hilarious Queen
The Queen's super sassy response to a costar giving her a compliment has been revealed - and we love this brilliant response from Her Majesty!
In 2022, the late Queen starred in a Paddington sketch titled, Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty? The premise of the video was that the Queen and Paddington Bear met up to start the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations and share some tea and marmalade sandwiches. This was a fun skit from the Queen and showed her Majesty's sense of fun as she participated in this wholesome comedy video. But did you know that it was during the filming of this video that the Queen made a rather sassy comment about her acting skills?
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £20 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.
Simon Farnaby, who co-wrote Paddington 2 spoke about his time with the Queen as they filmed the Paddington special for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Simon played the footman in this sketch and revealed that he decided to give the Queen a compliment after they filmed the footage.
Simon spoke about his experience on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, "I needlessly just went up to her and said: “Ma’am, that was fantastic," revealed Simon who got a response he wasn't quite prepared for from the confident Queen. "I went, 'You’re a very good actress.' And she said, 'Well of course, I do it all the time'."
He revealed that he thought, "she was giving me a scoop" and asked, "Ooh, you mean like playing the part of the Queen?" The Queen's confusion then made him lose all of his confidence as she said quite plainly, "I beg your pardon?"
She then elaborated and said that she was referencing her annual speeches at Christmas. She said, 'You know I am the Queen? Paddington’s not real, they’re actors, but I am the Queen'," Simon recalled. He added that she said,"'I meant at Christmas, when I do my speeches."
Simon also revealed that the director gave the Queen some gentle advice and told her that she could be a little less brusque in the performance. "The director would come in and say: 'Ma’am could you just be a bit gentler? Like you’re talking to your grandchildren'. And she’d be so sweet and she’d go, 'I’m so sorry, yes of course'."
Simon said, "I was saying to him, 'Just give up, just stop, we’re not going to get it.' And he said, 'No, I think just a couple more'. But it was okay in the end. It was really sweet and really lovely. It was a very special thing to be a part of."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Maxima’s floral outfit is super on trend – and we love the bold colour coordinated look
Queen Maxima stepped out in a bold, colourful ensemble during her visit to South Africa
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's one-shoulder black gown looks effortlessly chic - and is giving us major party season inspo
She wore the Hollywood glamour inspired gown to the Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Beatrice's something borrowed at her wedding that caused mayhem for Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Beatrice's something borrowed from her wedding day was the same exact item that caused Queen Elizabeth rather bad luck!
By Laura Harman Published
-
35 of Queen Elizabeth II's most flamboyant and memorable hats
Famous for her 70-year reign and 70 years of bold, unforgettable and distinct fashion choices, we revisit 35 of the late Queen Elizabeth's most memorable hats...
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s special place gets close-up in new video
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute could be seen as a special nod to Queen Elizabeth and it featured in her and Jack's anniversary video
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton have already strayed from Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick she used to help stop THIS from happening
Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick makes total sense but it seems this ship might have already sailed for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth ‘overstayed’ her time at an important ceremony, but the reason why is so heartwarming
The late Queen Elizabeth once ‘overstayed’ her time at a graduation ceremony
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Elizabeth found one part of her job very 'irritating' and wished it could be different
Queen Elizabeth is said to have been ‘irritated’ by one part of her royal role when it came to parties and how people reacted to her
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's clever trick to avoid awkward fashion faux pas involved a special note
Queen Elizabeth's clever trick was simple yet effective and was revealed on the first anniversary of her passing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth II is still making history one year after her death – find out about the incredible new tribute set to break world records
A commemorative coin made to honour the late Queen could soon become the most valuable in history
By Jack Slater Published