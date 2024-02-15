Meghan Markle just wore Kate Middleton's favourite stylish snow boots in Canada and they're 30% off today

Meghan Markle stepped out in Canada in a pair of cosy Sorel snow boots that Kate Middleton is a big fan of - and you can shop them with 30% off now.

With the weather turning slightly milder right now you might still be weighing up whether to pick up a pair of the best snow boots. However, we all know how unpredictable the British weather can be and with so many sales now on, there’s never been a better time to add some snow boots to your winter capsule wardrobe. Sturdy yet stylish, Sorel boots are known for their quality and the Princess of Wales is one of their high-profile fans. She’s not the only royal to love this brand and Meghan Markle’s snow boots from her and Prince Harry's recent appearance in Whistler, Canada are on sale.

The Duchess of Sussex has had her pair of Sorel Joan of Arctic™ boots for a decade now - a clear sign of how timeless they are. Whilst her colourway is no longer for sale, Sorel has a very similar pair in the Major, Black shade that is incredibly similar and is currently reduced from £195 to a more affordable £136.50.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Incorporating grey, black and soft beige tones, these boots are so neutral and easy to wear with any of your favourite leggings and jeans and your best wool jumpers. Meghan Markle’s snow boots are just as classic with grey, black and white and both pairs have the signature faux fur cuff along the top which elevates their style credentials even more.

Shop Meghan Markle's Snow Boots

The Sorel Joan of Arctic™ boots also come in a range of other colours, several of which are also on sale too like the soft fawn beige shade. They are crafted from waterproof suede, with a seam-sealed waterproof design and if that didn’t sound hard-wearing enough, the sole is made from rubber for added grip.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

These boots also have a removable 6mm washable recycled felt inner boot with a Sherpa Pile snow cuff. Meghan wore her boots most recently when she and Prince Harry stepped out in Whistler for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler’s One Year To Go event.

On this occasion she paired hers with a Calvin Klein beige puffer coat, white jeans and a matching cashmere jumper. Her sister-in-law, Princess Catherine, also loves Sorel as one of the best boot brands - and back in 2018 she wore a pair of black ankle-height snow boots during her and Prince William's chilly trip to Stockholm.

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate's exact style is also no longer sold, but Sorel does have many other shorter boots and several of them are discounted right now too. Even with spring edging nearer, snow boots are well worth picking up ahead of the return of cold weather when they’re on sale and in stock. They are also perfect for any snowy holidays you might have in the calendar and Kate and Meghan clearly approve of Sorel’s waterproof and insulated designs to keep their feet warm and dry.

With Prince Harry and Meghan set to stay in Canada until 16th February for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event, it’s likely the Duchess of Sussex could be getting even more use out of her own Sorel snow boots before the trip is over.