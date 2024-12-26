Looking for a Boxing Day saving with the royal stamp of approval? Kate Middleton’s favourite Jo Malone scent is now on sale
It's not too often one can snap up the Princess of Wales approved Jo Malone scent
There’s a reason you rarely find Jo Malone fragrances on offer – they’re so popular, they don’t need to be.
With plenty of high profile, high fashion fans flocking to wear the selection of luxe fragrances, the brand even boasts the Princess of Wales as a regular wearer.
Kate Middleton – who completed her cancer treatment in late 2024 and has since delighted fans with more frequent appearances, including sharing her heart-warming Christmas card and joining the family for the Sandringham walkabout – is thought to favour the Orange Blossom cologne from the London based brand.
She’s such a fan of the fresh, floral fragrance that, during her iconic 2011 wedding to Prince William, it was reported that candles made in the signature scent were scattered across Westminster Abbey and were burning throughout the ceremony.
A fruity, floral fragrance that was launched in 2003, Jo Malone's Orange Blossom has become one of the brand's best-sellers, beloved by the likes of the Princess of Wales.
Longing for Spring? This perfume is the next best thing with notes of pear and freesias.
Dark and distinctive, this is the perfect Jo Malone scent for someone who wants something spicier.
With notes of Cassis, Acacia Honey and Pear, this is a sugary sweet scent full of fruity florals.
For when you want your home to smell as good as you, the Jo Malone diffuser will elevate any room.
An earthy base meets sharp notes of nutty ambrette seeds and refreshing sea salt for a memorable scent.
With so many scents to choose from, what makes Orange Blossom such a go-to for the Princess of Wales?
The fragrance is described as "a shimmering garden oasis" by the brand - perfect for a country girl like Kate.
The top note is of Clementine Flower, the Heart Note is of a soft White Lilac and the woody Orriswood.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
