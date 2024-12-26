Looking for a Boxing Day saving with the royal stamp of approval? Kate Middleton’s favourite Jo Malone scent is now on sale

There’s a reason you rarely find Jo Malone fragrances on offer – they’re so popular, they don’t need to be.

With plenty of high profile, high fashion fans flocking to wear the selection of luxe fragrances, the brand even boasts the Princess of Wales as a regular wearer.

Kate Middleton – who completed her cancer treatment in late 2024 and has since delighted fans with more frequent appearances, including sharing her heart-warming Christmas card and joining the family for the Sandringham walkabout – is thought to favour the Orange Blossom cologne from the London based brand.

She’s such a fan of the fresh, floral fragrance that, during her iconic 2011 wedding to Prince William, it was reported that candles made in the signature scent were scattered across Westminster Abbey and were burning throughout the ceremony.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne Spray 100ml £105.95 (was £118) at All Beauty A fruity, floral fragrance that was launched in 2003, Jo Malone's Orange Blossom has become one of the brand's best-sellers, beloved by the likes of the Princess of Wales.

With so many scents to choose from, what makes Orange Blossom such a go-to for the Princess of Wales?

The fragrance is described as "a shimmering garden oasis" by the brand - perfect for a country girl like Kate.

The top note is of Clementine Flower, the Heart Note is of a soft White Lilac and the woody Orriswood.