Kate Middleton sticks to her tried and tested formula for a perfect Christmas Day look – her outfit details in full

If it’s Christmas, then royal fans know to expect the annual Sandringham walkabout – just one of the many beloved traditions the Royal Family have been doing for decades.

For fans of the Princess of Wales, it was another chance to catch her donning her festive best, just a day after her Together at Christmas Carol Concert was broadcast. It’s a return to form for the Princess, who completed her cancer treatment just a few months earlier in September 2024 and is showing an eagerness to get back to normal with more appearances and engagements.

Joining family members for the walkabout before the church service in Norfolk’s Sandringham, the Princess of Wales embraced the colours of the season, replicating a style we’ve come to know and love.

Reimagining the all-blue ensemble she wore back in 2023, the Princess of Wales kept things mostly monochromatic, pairing festive forest greens with black accessories.

Kate’s double-breasted, full-length forest green coat is believed to be an Alexander McQueen – one of the Princess’ favourite designers and one who has provided many of her most iconic looks over the years.

The Princess and her three children also subtly matched with parts of their outfits this year, with Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all featuring blue and green tartan pieces.

For the Princess, she wore a chunky scarf in the print. Her two sons wore ties in the style, and Charlotte’s coat matched her mother’s scarf.

Matching the Alexander McQueen coat was a custom Gina Foster hat in a matching shade of green.

The Meribel beret in forest green is a classic velour felt beret hat complete with a stylised felt bow trim and has been worn by the Princess on several occasions before, including an earlier Christmas appearance.

Kate wore the same hat for the 2013 walkabout, pairing the beret with a blue and green tartan dress.

It’s believed that the Princess was also sporting a brand new pair of earrings – perhaps a Christmas present from Prince William. The earrings are the Daystar Blue Topaz earrings from designer Robinson Pelham.

The luxury pair are set with over 10 carats of the Blue Topaz gemstone, 1.20 carats of diamonds and 14 carats of yellow gold

Completing Kate’s chic, understated look this year were a pair of black boots and the Grace Han Love Letter Top Handle Bag.

The timeless accessory features a distinctive envelope closure as an ode to Love Letters of the past.