Kate Middleton sticks to her tried and tested formula for a perfect Christmas Day look – her outfit details in full

The Princess of Wales looked striking in a festive forest green for the 2024 Sandringham Walkabout

L: The Royal Family leaving Christmas Service at Sandringham, R: Kate Middleton looks at Prince William
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By
published
in News

If it’s Christmas, then royal fans know to expect the annual Sandringham walkabout – just one of the many beloved traditions the Royal Family have been doing for decades.

For fans of the Princess of Wales, it was another chance to catch her donning her festive best, just a day after her Together at Christmas Carol Concert was broadcast. It’s a return to form for the Princess, who completed her cancer treatment just a few months earlier in September 2024 and is showing an eagerness to get back to normal with more appearances and engagements.

Joining family members for the walkabout before the church service in Norfolk’s Sandringham, the Princess of Wales embraced the colours of the season, replicating a style we’ve come to know and love.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George, Sandringham 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reimagining the all-blue ensemble she wore back in 2023, the Princess of Wales kept things mostly monochromatic, pairing festive forest greens with black accessories.

Kate’s double-breasted, full-length forest green coat is believed to be an Alexander McQueen – one of the Princess’ favourite designers and one who has provided many of her most iconic looks over the years.

Shop coats inspired by Kate's look

A green dolly coat from Oasis, Debenhams

Faux Wool Button Through Dolly Coat

A stunning forest green coat with some simple accessories is all anyone - even the Princess of Wales - needs for a flawless, festive look every time.

Premium Italian Manteco Wool Full Skirted Tailored Midaxi Coat
Premium Italian Manteco Wool Full Skirted Tailored Midaxi Coat

With thick Italian wool, featuring contrasting buttons and a flared fit, this is the perfect coat to elevate any outfit.

Double Breasted Fitted Faux Wool Midi Coat
Double Breasted Fitted Faux Wool Midi Coat

With a timeless double-breasted silhouette, this midi coat will look great with a range of outfits, from a simple pair of jeans to knee-high boots and a dress.

The Princess and her three children also subtly matched with parts of their outfits this year, with Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all featuring blue and green tartan pieces.

For the Princess, she wore a chunky scarf in the print. Her two sons wore ties in the style, and Charlotte’s coat matched her mother’s scarf.

Matching the Alexander McQueen coat was a custom Gina Foster hat in a matching shade of green.

The Meribel beret in forest green is a classic velour felt beret hat complete with a stylised felt bow trim and has been worn by the Princess on several occasions before, including an earlier Christmas appearance.

Kate Middleton with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, Sandringham 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore the same hat for the 2013 walkabout, pairing the beret with a blue and green tartan dress.

It’s believed that the Princess was also sporting a brand new pair of earrings – perhaps a Christmas present from Prince William. The earrings are the Daystar Blue Topaz earrings from designer Robinson Pelham.

Kate Middleton, Christmas 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The luxury pair are set with over 10 carats of the Blue Topaz gemstone, 1.20 carats of diamonds and 14 carats of yellow gold

Completing Kate’s chic, understated look this year were a pair of black boots and the Grace Han Love Letter Top Handle Bag.

The timeless accessory features a distinctive envelope closure as an ode to Love Letters of the past.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.

Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

