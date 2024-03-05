Lady Louise Windsor's exciting break from university life
Lady Louise Windsor recently enjoyed a break from St Andrews University and made the most of her time off with a special family trip
Lady Louise Windsor enjoyed a special reunion with Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie during a break from university.
Lady Louise Windsor swapped Scotland for the glamorous ski slopes of St Moritz during a break from university. The King’s niece followed in her cousin Prince William and the Princess of Wales’s footsteps and is currently attending St Andrews in Fife. Lady Louise has been rarely seen in public since moving to Scotland to study. However, according to Hello!, she has now been pictured in Switzerland after joining her parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie on holiday.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived for their skiing break before their daughter but according to the St Andrews University term dates, Lady Louise had a February “vacation” until term resumed on 4th March.
It’s possible that the sporty royal only came for a few days of skiing before returning to St Andrews but even so she looked to be having a brilliant time. As seen in some pictures taken during her time skiing, Lady Louise wore some of her best snow boots and brightened up her skiing outfit with an aqua jacket and lilac scarf.
The Edinburghs have regularly been skiing over the years as a family and so it’s perhaps no surprise that Lady Louise chose to spend some time with her parents in St Moritz again this year.
This special trip comes at what has been a challenging time for the Royal Family amid King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from surgery in January. With both King Charles and Kate currently not undertaking public-facing duties, all eyes have been on their fellow working royals, including Lady Louise Windsor’s parents.
Some have even considered the possibility of Lady Louise herself stepping up to take a more prominent role in the Royal Family. However, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her belief to OK! that this won’t be something the 20-year-old will want.
She claimed, “Louise is only 20, she is enjoying university life and she undoubtedly casts an eye at her cousin, Zara Tindall, and sees the independence and freedom and fun she has in her life as a much loved member of the Royal Family, but not a working royal. I would bet that Louise will follow a similar course."
Lady Louise Windsor is currently in her second year at St Andrews University studying English Literature. Last year, she was only seen publicly on a few occasions including King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation and for her beloved Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Alongside skiing, carriage driving is another of Lady Louise’s favourite pastimes. She was taught by the late Prince Philip and regularly competes in the Royal Windsor Horse Show. It’s likely she'll do so again this year, though fans probably won’t get too many glimpses of her otherwise. As well as being in Scotland most of the year at university, Lady Louise is also very private - something Duchess Sophie has previously remarked upon.
"We are protective, obviously. She doesn’t really get involved with social media very much at all and that is purely her choice. I wouldn’t deny her going onto it, but she’s not really that interested in it," Sophie said to BBC Radio 5 Live in 2021. "There’s a few platforms that she talks to her friends on but that’s basically it, she doesn’t put anything out about herself at all. She’s very private."
