King Charles III may 'channel' Queen Elizabeth's strength and take 'decisive' action over Prince Harry's allegations

King Charles III could take 'action' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the Royal Family by 'channeling' the late Queen Elizabeth II, a royal expert has revealed.

His Majesty has yet to make any statement about the allegations in Prince Harry's new memoir, Spare.

His Majesty has been notably silent on the Duke of Sussex's new memoir, Spare, and with the frenzy surrounding the tell-all only escalating, royal fans are wondering when - or even, if - the 74-year-old will respond to its bombshell claims.

Prince Harry, 38, has blown the lid off the British monarchy in the 416-page book, which was released on January 10 just a few days after its leaked extracts hit headlines. The memoir is packed with bombshell claims, including that Prince William 'knocked' him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage during an argument over the Duchess of Sussex. Elsewhere, Prince Harry says that both he and his brother pleaded with King Charles III not to marry Queen Camilla and that Kate Middleton had an awkward moment with Meghan Markle over lipgloss.

The Royal Family has yet to make any statements about the allegations in Spare - a decision that may not have been the case during Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

The late monarch, who died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle, had reportedly 'no qualms' about stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal patronages (and Harry of his military titles) in February 2021, and it's now understood that she would have been just as proactive in responding to her grandson's new memoir.

"Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently,” Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of King Charles III told Us Weekly (opens in new tab). “Keep calm and carry on."

The royal biographer even suggested that Queen Elizabeth II would have "probably taken some action just as she did with Diana," referring to reports that Her Majesty asked Prince Charles to file for divorce following Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview.

Anderson also said that the Queen was "the person who began all of this the minute she would not allow a part-time royal situation." Harry and Meghan had announced in January 2020 they were stepping back as senior royals and emigrating to North America, where they hoped to continue serving the Crown remotely. This plan didn't go down too well with the Queen, however, who ultimately chose not to make "the accommodations for the Sussexes that they wanted."

"You’re either all the way in or you’re out," Anderson added. "She [the Queen] had, apparently, no qualms about taking away his military ranks, his ceremonial ranks, which was really a devastating blow to him."

With uncertainty still hovering over the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in King Charles's 'slimmed down' monarchy, it's possible that the monarch will take heed from his late mother so that the Royal Family can finally move on from the drama.

"I think maybe Charles will channel her in terms of this kind of strength, and at some point do something decisive so he can put it behind him," Anderson said. "If he can do that before May [the coronation month] I don’t know. But he’ll have to probably do it at some point."