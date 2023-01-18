We bet you can recreate Kate Middleton's new go-to outfit with items already in your closet

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In recent months eagle-eyed royal fashion fans will have noticed that Kate Middleton's new go-to outfit has been a look she's reached for ahead of plenty of recent outings - and it's actually pretty simple and easy to recreate.

Kate Middleton has been cutting a chic figure with a new staple outfit for winter during recent appearances and her recent favorite look is a rather simplistic yet seriously classy combination of items you probably already have in your closet.

The Princess of Wales has kept cozy throughout the chilly months with a series of looks made up of a long jumper dress, a turtle neck, a belted waist and a long-line coat.

Taking on her first solo royal engagement of the year, Kate Middleton commanded attention in bold orange bodycon look and tumbling curls as she paid a visit to Foxcubs nursery in Luton to meet with staff and little ones.

The newly-appointed Princess of Wales teamed a cozy turtle neck jumper with a coordinating full-length skirt, cinching her waist with a simple black belt and layering up with a long camel coat. Bringing the look together Kate opted for a pair of black heeled boots and her favorite citrine pear drop earrings from the brand KiKi McDonough (opens in new tab).

It appears that the formula of teaming a turtleneck jumper dress or the like with a belt and the sleek silhouette of a long coat has been Princess Catherine's winter uniform this time around - essentially meaning that all you need is three items from your closet to steal Kate's simplistic cold day style.

The proud mom-of-three chose the go-to outfit when she stepped out for the first time with Prince William after her 41st birthday earlier this month, opting for a navy and tartan take on the look for a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool's Merseyside.

We've seen Kate replicate the same look in khaki green, as well as in an all neutral tone with camel and brown, seemingly taking tips from Meghan Markle in the immaculate color block outfit that she wore in Scarborough in November 2022.

Kate's new-found love of a figure-hugging dress teamed with a flowing coat and belt may stem from the desire to create simplicity in her busy life, having started a new chapter as the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

With plenty of royal engagements to attend as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to raise with Prince William (reportedly using the 'Middleton model'), it's little wonder Kate is after some ease when it comes to getting dressed for work, while still living up to her reputation for being impeccably dressed!