We bet you can recreate Kate Middleton's new go-to outfit with items already in your closet
Kate Middleton's new go-to outfit is the ultimate chic look for chilly weather
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In recent months eagle-eyed royal fashion fans will have noticed that Kate Middleton's new go-to outfit has been a look she's reached for ahead of plenty of recent outings - and it's actually pretty simple and easy to recreate.
- Kate Middleton has been cutting a chic figure with a new staple outfit for winter during recent appearances and her recent favorite look is a rather simplistic yet seriously classy combination of items you probably already have in your closet.
- The Princess of Wales has kept cozy throughout the chilly months with a series of looks made up of a long jumper dress, a turtle neck, a belted waist and a long-line coat.
- In other royal news, we just stumbled across this photo of King Charles with a full beard and to be quite honest, we're digging it.
Taking on her first solo royal engagement of the year, Kate Middleton commanded attention in bold orange bodycon look and tumbling curls as she paid a visit to Foxcubs nursery in Luton to meet with staff and little ones.
The newly-appointed Princess of Wales teamed a cozy turtle neck jumper with a coordinating full-length skirt, cinching her waist with a simple black belt and layering up with a long camel coat. Bringing the look together Kate opted for a pair of black heeled boots and her favorite citrine pear drop earrings from the brand KiKi McDonough (opens in new tab).
Peppe cashmere and silk sweater in Spice, Gabriela Heart | £351 (opens in new tab)
Kate's cashmere orange turtle neck is currently 40% off, originally price at £586. The silk-blended piece is the ultimate color block staple piece to add to a capsule wardrobe that needs a little more vibrance and is royally approved by the princess herself.
Epper ribbed-knit high-rise midi skirt in Spice, £708, | Gabriela Hearst (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton's Epper midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst is designed for a body-hugging fit and also has 40% off right now, taking the price from £1,180 to £708.
It appears that the formula of teaming a turtleneck jumper dress or the like with a belt and the sleek silhouette of a long coat has been Princess Catherine's winter uniform this time around - essentially meaning that all you need is three items from your closet to steal Kate's simplistic cold day style.
The proud mom-of-three chose the go-to outfit when she stepped out for the first time with Prince William after her 41st birthday earlier this month, opting for a navy and tartan take on the look for a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool's Merseyside.
We've seen Kate replicate the same look in khaki green, as well as in an all neutral tone with camel and brown, seemingly taking tips from Meghan Markle in the immaculate color block outfit that she wore in Scarborough in November 2022.
Kate's new-found love of a figure-hugging dress teamed with a flowing coat and belt may stem from the desire to create simplicity in her busy life, having started a new chapter as the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
With plenty of royal engagements to attend as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to raise with Prince William (reportedly using the 'Middleton model'), it's little wonder Kate is after some ease when it comes to getting dressed for work, while still living up to her reputation for being impeccably dressed!
-
-
Who is Cara in Silent Witness, who plays her and who’s her mother as the latest season introduces family tension?
Fans of Cara in Silent Witness might be intrigued to see what lies in store for her in season 26 as her mum makes her dramatic debut…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Two of our favorite celebs are hosting the Met Gala 2023 and the theme will make for some interesting looks
The first Monday in May is an exciting night for fashion. Here's what we know so far about the highly-anticipated event
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd revealed as latest cast members of hit TV series in HILARIOUS TikTok
Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are joining the third season of one of the hottest crime dramedies around, alongside old A-list pals
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Christina Applegate pays tribute to Dead To Me with fun manicure at Critics Choice Awards as actor's MS battle rages on
Christina Applegate's manicure tribute to Dead To Me as actor rubs shoulders with A-listers at first awards ceremony since MS diagnosis
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary: when is it premiering and what is it about
In the first trailer for the Netflix tell-all Pamela, A Love Story, Pamela Anderson addresses the Hulu show Pam & Tommy
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
We're obsessed with Salma Hayek's Golden Globes corseted Gucci gown as the actor proves her style icon status once again
Salma Hayek's Golden Globes dress is a nude, beaded number that hugs in all the right places but we just CAN'T get over the corseted back
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Shania Twain is embracing her menopausal body and being naked at 57 - 'I'm not going to be shy about it'
Shania Twain is embracing her menopausal body as the star explains, 'I'm feeling more comfortable in my own skin than I've ever felt before'
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Carole Middleton's floral print Boden jumpsuit is 40% off and it's selling fast
Carole Middleton's floral print jumpsuit, worn at Wimbledon 2022, is game set match in terms of affordable, comfortable style
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Sophie Wessex perfects fall glamour in emerald wide-leg pants as she feeds furry friends at London Zoo
Sophie Wessex's emerald wide-leg pants stunned as the Countess attended a heart-warming engagement in London on Thursday
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Kate Middleton's hidden tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in sparkling bridal gown at first State Banquet as Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton’s hidden tribute to her grandmother-in-law wasn’t the only sweet nod to her as the Royal Family hosted the President of South Africa…
By Emma Shacklock • Last updated