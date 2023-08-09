King Charles's favourite teatime snack is cheap and easy - but has a suitably on-brand twist
The King's unusual teatime snack has been revealed...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles's favourite teatime snack has been revealed, and honestly, we aren't mad about this affordable snack that's apparently fit for a King!
- Prince Harry released an autobiography titled Spare on January 10, 2023.
- The Prince's book revealed a lot of interesting facts about the Royal Family, including the King's favourite go-to snack.
- In other royal news, The £1.5million gift the Queen once gave to two of her grandkids - but they didn't even get to use it
In Prince Harry's autobiography, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his father is rather partial to a cheesy snack when it comes to afternoon tea time and he has a savoury craving. The Prince wrote in Spare, that his father specifically loves "crackers with some creamy spread".
A bit of Philadelphia cream cheese spread on a cracker is hardly a groundbreaking snack and to be honest we were slightly unimpressed with the plain choice of snack from the King. However, there was a slight twist to this invention, which perhaps added a little je ne sais quoi to this culinary treat.
Atop this cracker, the King apparently likes to add 'shredded basil'. The whole quote from Prince Harry described the cracker snack as, "crackers with some creamy spread [and] shredded basil".
As a keen gardener, this snack is very on-brand for the King who probably has many potted indoor and outdoor basil plants at his various properties and has a penchant for local produce that's grown organically and sustainably within the UK.
As we've seen over the years, the King is a big fan of cheesy snacks, and whenever there is an opportunity to tuck into some cheese during an engagement - he's sure to leap at the opportunity. For example, just a few weeks ago, a cheesy new pic of King Charles trying some Poacher Cheese in Lincolnshire delighted fans as they saw the wonder in the King's eye as he checked out the enormous cheese factory.
According to the Independent, royal sources have spoken about the King's love of cheese in the past - and have added that he likes his cheese served at a particular temperature.
A royal source explained, "Charles enjoys cheese and biscuits at the end of many of his meals. Since he’s particular about everything, he insists that they be a certain temperature. The staff keeps a warming pan just to make sure they are hot enough for his liking."
Cream cheese on a cracker with basil is a great snack for King Charles, as there are several common foods the Royal Family are banned from eating. Typically the foods they can't eat are ones that are associated with food poisoning - such as shellfish or raw food, or ones that might induce bad breath - like onions and garlic.
Fortunately for the King, his preferences are rather plainer than those which are banned by the firm, so he can enjoy his creamy spread on crackers in peace.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Carole Middleton's summery floor length floral dress is so sophisticated and flattering
But really, does Carole Middleton ever miss with her outfits?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The Girl From Plainville true story is just as intensely disturbing as the drama suggests as the show airs in the UK
The Girl From Plainville true story is incredibly intense and follows the case of Michelle Carter who was indicted for involuntary manslaughter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's reign as monarch reaches milestone this relative could never obtain
King Charles's reign as monarch has reached a new impressive milestone as the King eclipses the reign of one of his relatives
By Laura Harman Published
-
How King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition
It’s been announced how King Charles will be honouring a sad day and he’s set to follow in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps with this tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles paved the way for Prince William as he proved it’s alright to change your mind
King Charles paved the way for the Prince of Wales when he became the first heir to the throne to achieve a huge accolade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George ‘surprisingly comfortable’ with royal position as he realised he’s ‘got to step up’
Prince George could reportedly have 'accepted' his role as second in the royal line of succession 'to an extent' despite being just 10
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles has life membership to a very exclusive 118 year old society - and he’ll never disclose its secrets
King Charles has life membership to a society whose motto concerns the importance of secrecy to all who are part of it…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's tattered look in unusual place is dividing royal fans - but there's a good reason for this style
King Charles's tattered look in a recent portrait has a special meaning - and it is particularly significant for the monarch
By Laura Harman Published