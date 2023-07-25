A cheesy new pic of King Charles has everyone saying the same thing
A cheesy photo of King Charles is delighting royal fans on social media - and many of them have the same compliment for the King
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A cheesy new pic of King Charles has just been posted by the Royal Family as the King stepped out in Lincolnshire.
- On Monday, July 24, 2023, the King attended two royal engagements in Lincolnshire.
- The King visited the farm where that has been run by the same family for four generations.
- In other royal news, Princess Catherine 'deserves' this royal honour but it's down to King Charles to decide if she gets it
On Monday, the King visited a cheese farm and factory in Lincolnshire and learned about how Poacher Cheese has been made in this location for the past five decades. The King chatted with workers at the farm and images showed him standing in the warehouse amongst a number of cheese wheels.
The fabulously cheesy images showed the King being dwarfed by shelves upon shelves of cheese wheels and fans loved seeing the King in his element and learning all about this farming industry. But there was one specific detail that had fans all making the same comment.
The fourth image in the carousel posted by the Royal Family was a close-up image of the King with a broad smile across his face. His Majesty looked genuinely gleeful and fans couldn't help but enjoy this sweet image of the King having fun at this engagement.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
"Love to see the King Smile. 🤴" said one commenter. "Love this! And what a smile, in that second last photo!" said another. "What a beautiful photo of the King❤️" added a third. "King Charles always looks so relaxed and happy these days no matter what he is doing," added yet another fan.
This was perhaps a more informal image of the King, which could be why fans were so drawn to this fun photo of the King looking relaxed and engaged.
This engagement would have also been of interest to the King who is known to have a passion for farming, specifically organic farming which he practices at his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House. Just days before becoming King, Charles revealed that he was considered an 'idiot' for many years because of his pioneering passion for organic farming. "One of the reasons I went organic 40 years ago was because I felt there was an overuse of antibiotics. And I felt that if you overdo it, you end up with resistance. Anyway, that’s happened. I was told I was a complete idiot for even suggesting going organic," he said via The Guardian.
The King kept a busy schedule and later in the day had another engagement to attend with veterans who served in World War 2.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
For his second engagement of the day, the King visited the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Operation Chastise. Images at the event showed the King sitting down to chat with the elderly former members of the Royal Air Force who had served in World War 2 and hearing about their memories of this operation.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Why Lady Louise Windsor’s summer could be a little more stressful than usual this year
Lady Louise Windsor’s summer break started months ago but her holidays might potentially involve a big life change in 2023
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Sherwood season 2: The heartwrenching BBC drama is back filming now and here’s what you can expect from the new series
Sherwood season 2 is set to be every bit as impactful as the first instalment and we already know who's joining the cast when it returns...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The huge moment Prince William will never experience as heir to the throne - and King Charles did
There's a moment Prince William will never experience that King Charles did during his time as Prince of Wales...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The history of the Prince of Wales coronet, a rare crown William will wear at Charles' coronation
The Prince of Wales coronet will get its first sighting in over 50 years at the coronation
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Sophie Wessex almost received title given to Kate Middleton - but Prince Edward had other plans
Sophie Wessex very nearly got the title that went to Kate Middleton in the end
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Diana's conflict over 'desperate and ugly' divorce process with Charles revealed in royal's unseen letters
The 'highly personal' letters written by the late Princess Diana document the late royal's turmoil over her split from Prince Charles
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet’s future relationships
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet's lives because of one surprising royal rule
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
King Charles reveals glimpse of sweet tribute to wife Camilla in private home
King Charles has a touching tribute to Camilla Queen Consort on the wall of his Highgrove House residence
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
The Queen's rebellious decision when Princess Anne was born
The Queen rebelled against her grandparents when she named her daughter
By Caitlin Elliott • Published