Why Kate and William might relax their 'strict' mobile phone rule for Prince George

Prince William and Princess Catherine have a strict no-phone policy for all of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, that could all be about to change with a huge milestone coming up for their eldest son and future King.

While speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck during his visit to Brazil for the COP30 UN climate change conference, Prince William shared that George could get his first phone when he heads off to secondary school next year.

During his chat in Brazil, William revealed that none of his children have a mobile phone, hinting that the reason could be how "children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t."

He added, "It is really hard. Our children don't have phones. When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access. We talk to him and explain why we don't think it's right."

This isn’t the first time the issue of phones has come up. Previously, when appearing on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, William discussed how important it is for them to spend time as a family, free from distractions and devices.

He told the Schitt’s Creek star, "We sit and chat, it’s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about."

This is when he revealed what the youngsters do with all that energy and focus instead - sharing that his youngest, Louis, was "obsessed with trampolining".

The Prince of Wales joked that Louis and big sister Charlotte "end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time."

He added, "Apparently, there is an art to it."

Speaking more on their hobbies, it’s clear that the three children are taking after their sporty parents. William was a keen swimmer and water polo player during university, and Kate is known to be adept at most sports, including tennis.

William shared that "Charlotte does her netball as well and her ballet and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important. They’re trying to learn musical instruments. I’m not sure how successful we’re being with that."