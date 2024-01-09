Kate Middleton's snow boots are 37% off right now and perfect for the snowy January chill

Kate Middleton's snow boots are currently on sale, and they are the perfect investment if you want to keep warm this winter, especially as the snowy weather draws in.

As the weather gets cooler and the winter chill truly sets in, many of us are searching for the best snow boots to invest in for our winter capsule wardrobes. Fortunately, the Princess of Wales has impeccable style and her favourite snow boot brand has several items available for a steal in the sale.

In 2018, when the Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis, Catherine dressed in Sorel snow boots which kept her warm and dry when she visited snowy Stockholm for some outdoor engagements. While the exact boots Kate wore are no longer stocked by the brand, Sorel has a varied range of luxe boots that keep your feet warm and toasty in adverse weather conditions. Many of their snow boots are currently on sale, and just like the Princess of Wales' go-to pair.

Shop Kate Middleton's Discounted Sorel Snow Boots

Sorel Caribou Women's Waterproof Snow Boots Visit Site RRP: Was £165.00 Now £104.00 | Shop the same practical pair of boots as Kate via Amazon and enjoy free standard or Prime delivery. Also available in camel and grey colour ways, this discount isn't one to be missed. Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot Visit Site RRP: Was £195.00 Now £136.50 | When it comes to perfecting winter function and style, no boot does it better than Joan. Featuring waterproof suede, a seam-sealed waterproof design, and a rubber sole for grip - it's not hard to see why it's considered a winter essential. Sorel Women's Explorer Joan Waterproof Casual Winter Boots Visit Site RRP: Was £135.00 Now £101.50 | Combining the lightweight fit of a sneaker with unparalleled weather protection. This edition is cosier than ever, with sporty design updates, max EVA cushioning underfoot, and 100g of insulation for fending off snowstorms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's super cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot as they are fashionable but also provide a great deal of grip and traction, to ensure that the wearer is in constant contact with the ground.

Sorel is one of the best boot brands to invest in this winter as they are known for having a varied high-quality range of outdoor footwear. Catherine wore the grey and black boots with a lace-up front and a fluffy fur lining. There was also an outer waterproof lining to ensure that any melted snow or water wouldn't soak through the shoes, and the Princess' feet would stay dry.

This snowproof feature is available in so many of their snow boots, and you can decide whether a longer boot or a shorter ankle height is the right look for your requirements. This also means you can select the right colour for your wardrobe as the brand sells the shoes in various neutral colours.