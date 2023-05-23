Kate Middleton's relatable confession during super sweet moment with children on latest royal outing

Kate Middleton shared a relatable confession during her appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, as she met with little ones to talk all things gardening.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show as it kicked off on Monday.

Kate met with children for first ever Flower Show Children’s Picnic, with children from ten schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s school gardening campaign being invited to attend.

As Kate sat down with the young pupils, looking perfect for spring in a bubblegum pink shirt dress and her favorite espadrilles, the Princess of Wales opened up about her personal love of gardening.

The mom-of-three, who lives at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with husband Prince William and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, admitted she isn't entirely versed in botanical lingo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asking one little one if they had a favorite flower, Princess Catherine quizzed, "Can you remember its name?"

As the student responded to tell her they couldn't recall the name of their highlight from the day out in the garden, Kate admitted, "There are so many complicated names as well!

"Often they name all the parts of the flowers in Latin. I can never remember those names," Princess Catherine added, shaking her head as she sat on a picnic blanket on the lawn.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate also replied in the loveliest way when a little girl began asking her all about her life in the Royal Family.

One young visitor asked, "What is it like being a princess?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always ready with the perfect response to the curiosity of children, Kate explained, "You have to work hard," before kindly adding, "But you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you."

Princess Catherine even shared an insight into her youngest son Prince Louis's gardening skills and academic life, revealing that he is learning how to grow broad beans at Lambrook School, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attend.