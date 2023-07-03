Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is 20% off - but only for the next 24 hours!

Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag has been her favorite go-to look for decades - and this iconic piece is on sale for a limited time!

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she speaks with guests during a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch
(Image credit: Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is currently on sale for a very limited time, so now may be your chance to buy this fantastic piece!

Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is the off-duty designer bag she's loved for decades. The Princess was first snapped wearing a Longchamp bag back in 2003, then again in 2005, and again in 2012. The style of the bag has remained relatively consistent, and the Princess has had a number of the same Le Pilage bag from the brand, with both shoulder straps and shorter handles. 

So how can you get your hands on this iconic look for less? The boutique brand Rue La La is currently having a sale on a number of items - including the Longchamp bags loved by the Princess. Instead of forking out $140 on the Le Pliage bag, the bag is currently on offer for $110. However, you will have to purchase quickly as the sale will only last until July 4, as a pre-Independence Day sale.

Kate Middleton's longchamp bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Le Pliage Green Tote in Brown Canvas ( £92.47

Le Pliage Green Tote in Brown Canvas (£92.47) $109.99 | Longchamp

This mini handbag is incredibly lightweight, boasting classic clean lines and a feminine touch. With its two handles and snap closure, this handbag can be carried by hand or folded up into the size of a paperback book in the blink of an eye.

The Princess typically wears these handbags while she is off-duty, meaning the only snaps of her wearing the bag are during non-official royal engagements. The brand sells bags that are perfect for throwing a load of different things inside, which is perfect for those of us who have busy lifestyles and need a bag that can hold several items at once.

Kate Middleton's bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)
There are a number of different Longchamp bags on the site with a range of different discounts. This means that you can replicate the Princess of Wales' go-to bag style for less and still change up the length of the straps, size of the bag, color, and material of the tote.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


