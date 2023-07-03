Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is 20% off - but only for the next 24 hours!

Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is currently on sale for a very limited time, so now may be your chance to buy this fantastic piece!

Before the Princess of Wales was a member of the Royal Family, she always had an eye for a good label and a staple wardrobe piece.

For decades, Catherine has been seen wearing Longchamp bags, a style of bag that is loved by various members of the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is the off-duty designer bag she's loved for decades. The Princess was first snapped wearing a Longchamp bag back in 2003, then again in 2005, and again in 2012. The style of the bag has remained relatively consistent, and the Princess has had a number of the same Le Pilage bag from the brand, with both shoulder straps and shorter handles.

So how can you get your hands on this iconic look for less? The boutique brand Rue La La is currently having a sale on a number of items - including the Longchamp bags loved by the Princess. Instead of forking out $140 on the Le Pliage bag, the bag is currently on offer for $110. However, you will have to purchase quickly as the sale will only last until July 4, as a pre-Independence Day sale.

Le Pliage Green Tote in Brown Canvas (£92.47) $109.99 | Longchamp This mini handbag is incredibly lightweight, boasting classic clean lines and a feminine touch. With its two handles and snap closure, this handbag can be carried by hand or folded up into the size of a paperback book in the blink of an eye.

The Princess typically wears these handbags while she is off-duty, meaning the only snaps of her wearing the bag are during non-official royal engagements. The brand sells bags that are perfect for throwing a load of different things inside, which is perfect for those of us who have busy lifestyles and need a bag that can hold several items at once.

There are a number of different Longchamp bags on the site with a range of different discounts. This means that you can replicate the Princess of Wales' go-to bag style for less and still change up the length of the straps, size of the bag, color, and material of the tote.