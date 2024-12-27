Kate Middleton's favourite Sorel snow boots make winter styling so simple - and there's 40% off today
You don't need inches of snow to want to wear Kate's favourite Sorel boot
The Kate Middleton effect is the term given to a brand or product that becomes massively more popular after it’s seen on the Princess of Wales – and there’s no limit to what she can make trend.
We’re used to seeing the Princess of Wales in a range of ultra chic outfits. But the power of the Princess means she can make practical, outdoorsy clothing a wardrobe must-have.
Take her Sorel snow boots, for example. First seen during one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2018 tour of Scandinavia, the Princess wore the sturdy, stylish looking pair of Sorel boots, and the internet went wild for them.
While Kate’s exact pair – the Tivoli boots, which were made from waterproof suede and leather and featured a grippy outsole and microfleece lining – don’t appear to be available anymore, there are plenty of styles that look just as cosy, chic and comfortable. And you could save up to 50% on certain styles in the sales.
Shop Kate's style
These Sorel Torino boots are the closest match to the ones Kate first wore back in 2018. woman&home editor Kerrie Hughes has a pair, and loves them. "Kate definitely convinced me to buy these boots, they looked so chic and comfortable, I knew they would go with a lot of my winter wardrobe. I basically live in them during the colder months - a winter wardrobe staple for sure."
While Brits might not get as much extreme wintry conditions, we still want to look our best as we brave the cold, wet months – and Kate’s effortlessly stylish Sorel boots are the perfect foundation for winter styling.
The Sorel snow boots come in a range of colours, making them easy to pair with most of your winter wardrobe. A tan pair of Sorel boots will look great with a dressed down pair of blue jeans and a cream or light jumper.
Or, take inspiration from Kate herself, and pair a dark snow boot with a big coat and pair of warm leggings or tights.
However you style yourself, these boots were made for walking through cold climates, and you can rely on them to make you look and feel your best, come rain or… even more rain.
Shop more Sorel boots
You can save over 50% (correct at time of writing) in the Boxing Day sale for these waterproof, versatile tan Sorel boots.
Classic in style and comfortable in design, these microfleece-lined, waterproof boots will last for many winters.
Warm, waterproof and with a stylish fleece upper, these boots are easy to slip on for walking the dog, or look great with jeans tucked in all winter.
If you're looking for something more day-to-day, these Sorel boots combine a sneaker aesthetic with the benefits of a sturdy winter boot.
A sneaker-boot hybrid, these are great for urban exploring or city-dwellers who just want to feel their cosiest in the winter months.
