Kate Middleton's favourite Reiss blazer is finally back in stock and we need it for autumn layering
When it comes to Kate Middleton's wardrobe, there's one staple above all others that she reaches for time and time again and that's a smart, tailored blazer - her favourite of which, is now back in stock!
With the Princess of Wales having embraced one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends with her chic and monochromatic pantsuits, it will therefore come as no real surprise that her blazer collection is rather impressive.
Over the last few months alone, we've seen her rock a number of the best blazer styles, ranging from classic double-breasted shapes to statement colours - take her bargain Zara blazer that she has in multiple colours, for instance.
However, there is one brand in particular that Kate Middleton is known to love, in fact, she has proved that if you need anything in your capsule wardrobe, the Reiss Larson blazer and it's finally back in stock in various tones.
Larsson Double Breasted Twill Blazer, £298 | Reiss
Available in the shade 'Light Camel,' this blazer is a true staple, especially for autumn layering and is a style that Kate Middleton often favours.
Larson Double-Breasted Twill Blazer, £298 | Reiss
Kate's go-to Reiss blazer is available to buy in white, too. Featuring sleek monochromatic buttons and a relaxed yet sleek fit, the crisp white piece is the perfect staple.
Among other outings, Kate wore the Reiss number during her visit to RAF Brize Norton on September 15, 2021. She paired the chic jacket with some gold hoops, a simple white blouse, a pair of tailored navy trousers and one of her go-to accessories, the Tusting mini bag - which is definitely what we would define as a 'Quiet Luxury' handbag. It's also a staple in Kate's handbag collection, alongside brands including Chanel and Alexander McQueen.
Medium Twist Hoops, £60| Spells of Love
If you're looking to recreate Kate Middleton's minimalist look, these twist hoops come in gold vermeil, rose gold vermeil and sterling silver. Putting a fabulous twist on classic hoop earrings, these would make a subtle statement paired with so many outfits.
Kate has previously been seen wearing the Reiss Larson blazer in the shade 'neutral', which is more of an oatmeal hue, compared to the 'light camel' currently available at the retailer. However, the design is the same, with its shoulder pads, double-breasted style and tortoiseshell buttons.
The colour itself is perfect for those who already favour a camel coat and would make a staple addition to a minimalist capsule wardrobe. It's also a great item to start with if you are trying to build a capsule wardrobe.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
