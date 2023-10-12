Kate Middleton's timeless taupe handbag is seriously luxe - and we've found an affordable alternative

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's timeless and super chic designer handbag that she stepped out with for a special royal engagement this week is giving us major heart eyes.

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University on Wednesday October 11th in order to host important conversations surrounding mental health with students.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving for the official engagement, Kate ditched her dresses, trusty Zara blazers and trousers suits in favour of a gorgeous midi skirt and jumper coord by the brand Sezane, looking incredible as she stepped out for a day at work.

But it was her designer handbag that really left us swooning. The Tusting Mini Holly in the shade Taupe was her accessory of choice and it's a designer piece that can be snapped up for less than £400.

Kate's Tusting Mini Holly bag Tusting Mini Holly in Taupe Visit Site RRP: £365 | The Princess of Wales's Mini Holly bag by Tusting is a gorgeous taupe handbag made from super smooth full-grain leather. The luxurious piece is available in various colours and is an ultra wearable investment handbag that we've got our eye on and that we can envision being part of any staple wardrobe for years to come. &OtherStories alternative &OtherStories Classic Leather Shoulder Bag Visit Site RRP: £145 | The &OtherStories Classic Leather Shoulder Bag in Beige is a more affordable alternative if you've been inspired by Princess Catherine's Tusting piece. Featuring a handy shoulder strap, with a 100% leather shell and 100% cotton inner and gorgeous gold detailing, this high street piece looks timeless. And it's available in black, too! A bargain lookalike Katie Loxton Evie Crossbody Bag Visit Site RRP: £45 | This Katie Loxton soft beige shoulder bag from Very is a super affordable option if you want to replicate Princess Catherine's taupe bag moment. Complete with both a classic top handle and a removable shoulder strap, it's an affordable way to update your handbag collection and inject some camel tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picking from her selection of designer heels, Princess Catherine wore a pair of her beloved Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in a neutral beige hue and chose a classic pair of faux pearl earrings by Simone Rocha, costing £225.

Nailing the head-to-toe oatmeal toned look, Princess Catherine carried the Tusting Mini Holly by its sleek top handle, showing off its smooth leather composition and elegant gold hardware detailing, even when she was handed a bouquet of flowers by royal fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The timeless Tusting handbag features a clean and curved silhouette along with a fold-over closure with a twist lock clasp.

The piece is embossed with the Tusting branding, although it can be personalised with custom initials or wording.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The £365 handbag is available in various other designs and shades - and while we adore Kate's beige pick, the bright pink Cerise option and the autumnal Tan colourway have certainly caught our attention too.

While this is undoubtedly an investment piece, the Mini Holly by Tusting checks out with a much more affordable price tag than the likes of other designer classics loved by Catherine such as the Mulberry Amberley or the Chanel bags in her wardrobe!

Not to mention, there's a removable strap that comes with the Mini Holly, making it ultra versatile and so wearable. It's little wonder it's loved by Kate herself.