Kate Middleton's timeless taupe handbag is seriously luxe - and we've found an affordable alternative
Kate Middleton stepped out holding her gorgeous Tusting handbag this week
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton's timeless and super chic designer handbag that she stepped out with for a special royal engagement this week is giving us major heart eyes.
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University on Wednesday October 11th in order to host important conversations surrounding mental health with students.
Arriving for the official engagement, Kate ditched her dresses, trusty Zara blazers and trousers suits in favour of a gorgeous midi skirt and jumper coord by the brand Sezane, looking incredible as she stepped out for a day at work.
But it was her designer handbag that really left us swooning. The Tusting Mini Holly in the shade Taupe was her accessory of choice and it's a designer piece that can be snapped up for less than £400.
Kate's Tusting Mini Holly bag
RRP: £365 | The Princess of Wales's Mini Holly bag by Tusting is a gorgeous taupe handbag made from super smooth full-grain leather. The luxurious piece is available in various colours and is an ultra wearable investment handbag that we've got our eye on and that we can envision being part of any staple wardrobe for years to come.
&OtherStories alternative
RRP: £145 | The &OtherStories Classic Leather Shoulder Bag in Beige is a more affordable alternative if you've been inspired by Princess Catherine's Tusting piece. Featuring a handy shoulder strap, with a 100% leather shell and 100% cotton inner and gorgeous gold detailing, this high street piece looks timeless. And it's available in black, too!
A bargain lookalike
RRP: £45 | This Katie Loxton soft beige shoulder bag from Very is a super affordable option if you want to replicate Princess Catherine's taupe bag moment. Complete with both a classic top handle and a removable shoulder strap, it's an affordable way to update your handbag collection and inject some camel tones.
Picking from her selection of designer heels, Princess Catherine wore a pair of her beloved Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in a neutral beige hue and chose a classic pair of faux pearl earrings by Simone Rocha, costing £225.
Nailing the head-to-toe oatmeal toned look, Princess Catherine carried the Tusting Mini Holly by its sleek top handle, showing off its smooth leather composition and elegant gold hardware detailing, even when she was handed a bouquet of flowers by royal fans.
The timeless Tusting handbag features a clean and curved silhouette along with a fold-over closure with a twist lock clasp.
The piece is embossed with the Tusting branding, although it can be personalised with custom initials or wording.
The £365 handbag is available in various other designs and shades - and while we adore Kate's beige pick, the bright pink Cerise option and the autumnal Tan colourway have certainly caught our attention too.
While this is undoubtedly an investment piece, the Mini Holly by Tusting checks out with a much more affordable price tag than the likes of other designer classics loved by Catherine such as the Mulberry Amberley or the Chanel bags in her wardrobe!
Not to mention, there's a removable strap that comes with the Mini Holly, making it ultra versatile and so wearable. It's little wonder it's loved by Kate herself.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
We’re totally on board with the valuable life lesson Kate Middleton’s teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
There's a valuable life lesson Kate's teaching her children from a young age and it's something she discovered fully during her university years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We can't get enough of Kate Middleton's Zara blazer, Veja trainers and £25 earrings combo that we want to copy ASAP
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer in a rich cobalt blue perfectly paired with her relaxed t-shirt and jeans ensemble at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's best shoes from classic designer heels to her favourite flats
We've rounded up 32 pairs of Kate Middleton's best shoes from over the years...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton’s navy pinstripe blazer and £68 Shyla pearl hoop earrings combination is a masterclass in understated elegance
The Princess of Wales' blazer is incredibly classic and she paired it with some low-key yet glamorous pearl earrings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton 'transforming before our eyes' with new go-to style as she marks 'new era' in her royal life
Kate Middleton is embracing chic tailoring this autumn but the style shift actually marks a much deeper change, according to an expert
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton looks epic in smart pin stripes with £60 earrings and a cosy autumn roll neck as she and William host special meeting
Princess Catherine nailed the pin striped suit look as she rocked bargain earrings and the perfect autumn jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer she has in multiple colours is still available to buy
Kate is partial to a Zara blazer just like the rest of us
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's wardrobe has become more 'serious' for this understandable reason
Is this why we've been seeing the Princess of Wales step out in so many power suits?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton looks powerful in camel flares and matching blazer as she coordinates in favourite designer heels and go-to earrings
Kate Middleton rocked a camel trouser suit, her go-to suede heels and her gorgeous citrine earrings for a London charity visit
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Princess of Wales is a vision in deep blue as she rocks chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs for official prison visit
The Princess of Wales wore a navy blue Alexander McQueen suit and wore her hair in stunning waves for the official outing
By Caitlin Elliott Published