Kate Middleton’s ‘dazzling’ berry lip and smokey eyeshadow combo is the perfect Christmas party makeup look

The stunning deep, smokey eyeshadow look and rich berry lipstick shade Kate Middleton opted for during the King's Coronation celebrations earlier this year is the perfect makeup look for Christmas party season and it's super easy to recreate.

It's always nice to spend time with the family over the holiday season. But when it comes down to it, let's be honest, we all want to blow off some steam with a huge party. And while one person in the family will be searching out essential Christmas hosting tips to make the day a resounding success, without any stress, the rest of us are focusing on finding Christmas makeup looks to try out this party season.

And where better to look for makeup inspiration than straight to Kate Middleton? We still can't get her stunning Coronation look out of our minds and, luckily for us, Laura Kay, a makeup specialist and owner of the award-winning cosmetics business Laura Key London, has revealed how to recreate the makeup for this party season.

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Kate looked picture-perfect at the King’s Coronation. This [was] undeniably her most regal and dazzling look yet," Laura told The Express before adding that her makeup 'exuded Royal opulence and elegance.'

The dramatic eye makeup was a deviation from Kate's usual fresh-faced appearance and gave her look a subtle intensity that makes it perfect for special occasions. To recreate the smoked-out shadow, Laura recommends using 'a mixture of heavily smudged eye shadow' and a cat-eye eyeliner drawn on with a 'dark brown liquid eyeliner' to make the eyes stand out more.

She explained, “You use a soft brush to blend the desired eye shadow colours to create the shape, and smudge outwards to extend the eyes so they appear wider. The eyeliner is a lot more prominent than we normally see from Kate and she has used smouldering earthy browns to achieve her look.”

Kate balanced out the heavy eyeshadow with a subtle yet 'rich berry shade of lip,' Laura explained, matching the lip colour to the tapestry on her royal robes for consistency throughout her look.

(Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Sexy Sienna Visit Site $28 at Amazon $35 at Nordstrom RRP: From £27 | With a huge selection of shades to pick from, Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick is the perfect product to help every skin tone find the right colour match to recreate Kate's look. It looks like Sexy Sienna is the shade Kate would be wearing to recreate her own look on her skin tone, a stunning coral-red shade. Estée Lauder Pure Colour Crème Lipstick - Eccentric Visit Site RRP: From £34 | With a blend of potent oils and a powerful plant extracts featured on this lipsticks ingredients list, you don't have to worry about chapped lips ruining your look as the stunning colour not only looks good, but also helps to condition the lips and plump them up. The berry shade Eccentric appears to be the most like Kate's Coronation look, but there's 10 shades to choose from for everyone to find their match.

While both the eyeshadow and lip colour were bold choices for The Princess of Wales, Laura believes that the 'most noticeable feature' of Kate's Coronation makeup look was, in fact, her eyebrows!

"Her brows have also been elongated with a pencil or quality brow tool, which you can visibly notice," she explained. According to the expert, the 'brushed up' brows had been defined 'to perfection' and were heavily filled in so 'each single hair stroke' could be seen.

The brows were further defined by applying a liquid highlighter under Kate's brow, Laura said, to highlight the natural arch and shape of the brow. This not only reflected the light and added a stunning glow, but, according to Laura, also 'strategically matched' Kate's jewellery and pulled the entire look together.