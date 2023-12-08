'Kate Middleton's Crocs' have royal fans all saying the same thing following new video
Fans have been a little bamboozled as a new video from the Princess of Wales seems to show Kate Middleton wearing red Crocs
'Kate Middleton's Crocs' have delighted fans in a new video from the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Princess of Wales is known for being all over the autumn/winter shoe trends of 2023, so fans were rather surprised when a new video seemed to show that the Princess was wearing Crocs - a divisive clog that some people love and some people hate. However, the video wasn't quite what it seemed as it wasn't the Princess at all who was wearing the shoes.
"Not me thinking the first clip is Catherine wearing crocs at home!! Same as me 😂," said one fan after watching the video. "I thought the same 😂," said another. "Actually quite disappointed that it wasn't 😂😂😂," joked one fan. "Hehe I was thinking the same 😂😂," said another.
However, the Princess has been snapped wearing red crocs just like the one in the video before!
RRP: £44.99 | Crocs. Slip into your favourite clog and enjoy a custom fit, water-friendly design and ventilated forefoot for breathability. The croslite footbed moulds to your foot for a custom fit with excellent arch support.
These pictures of Princess Catherine rocking Crocs were taken back in 2007 when she joined a rowing training session at the River Thames. Images of the future Queen and her team, The Sisterhood, suggest that the red clogs were part of their uniform for this training session as they trained to take part in a cross channel dragon boat race.
The red clogs worn by the Princess are available to buy at Crocs and there are also a number of other styles and colours for those who want to emulate the Princess's style. The brand even sells lined clogs which are perfect for those who want to wear this style of shoe in the colder winter months.
