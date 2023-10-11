Kate Middleton's autumnal Berghaus boots are up to 30% off on Amazon today only

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of Kate Middleton's most-worn pairs of shoes, her trusty brown leather Berghaus boots, are up to 30% off on Amazon today. Grab them while you can!

Purchasing boots for autumn and winter is no easy feat. Although there are certainly no shortage of options to pick from of the best boots out there, sometimes it's hard to narrow down. There are many factors to consider: what do you need the boots for? What colour do you prefer? How comfortable are they? Luckily, the Royals are often giving us inspiration for which styles to buy, and often their personal favourites are options that run the style gamut.

One of our favourite pairs of boots as seen on the royals' are Kate Middleton's Berghaus waterproof hiking boots - and fortunately, they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day today at nearly 30% off.

Kate Middleton's B... Women's Supalite II GORE-TEX® Walking Boots, £134 | Amazon With a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining, these Berghaus boots will keep your feet cool and dry while the durable full-grain leather upper offers maximum comfort. This Amazon Prime Day steal lasts for just a few more hours, so don't miss this great deal!

The last time Kate wore these incredible waterproof boots was back in April 2023, while abseiling (aka, essentially a safer version of rock climbing) while visiting Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. This isn't the first time Kate has worn these hiking boots, though. In fact, the boots are a staple in the Princess' wardrobe, and she actually wears them quite frequently.

For this particular outing, she also wore a sturdy red and black puffer jacket, along with a pair of skinny grey jeans and a camouflage cap - which is obviously quite the departure from her usual royal attire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In June 2019, the Princess was seen in these exact same boots as she visited a sheep farm in Patterdale, north-west England - and although the climate was much warmer, the boots still withstood the mud and dirt, and held up for Kate. She's also braved harsh winter conditions, like heavy snow, in these same boots.

So not only are these boots practical for rocky and muddy terrain, but they're also great for all weather conditions. Whether you're on pursuit of your next hike through the mountains, or you're just out and about on a rainy day, these comfortable boots can carry you through it all, so it's best to stock up on the outdoor outfitters staple while they're on sale for the remainder of 11 October.