Kate Middleton's tiara was the crowning glory of her icy blue Jenny Packham dress for German State Banquet

As much as I loved the Princess of Wales’s gold gown for September’s State Banquet, she just took things to another level of magnificence. After welcoming the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife to the UK earlier in the day wearing blue, Kate stuck with the colour for the evening at Windsor Castle, paired with a very significant tiara.

Her floor-sweeping icy-blue gown was embellished with glimmering sequins and had the dramatic cape sleeves she loves. Like her golden cape-effect tulle gown for the No Time To Die movie premiere in 2021, versions of which are still being made, this was unmistakably a Jenny Packham design.

With her day-to-day wardrobe, the Princess champions the best British clothing brands and the same is true with her formalwear. She’s worn Jenny Packham gowns for years and this dress was the perfect pairing for her magnificent tiara.

It had pleats in the skirt giving it volume and the neckline was asymmetric, framing her decolletage and naturally drawing the eye to King Charles’s Family Order pinned on the left. Sequins cascaded down the bodice and skirt, with subtle amounts on the sleeves.

The Princess of Wales left her hair down in soft waves and sitting atop them was a tiara she’s never worn before and was last worn by the late Queen Elizabeth twenty years ago. Kate’s choice immediately stood out to me as besides it being gorgeous, set with diamonds and rubies, it shows how much thought goes into every element.

The Oriental Circlet Tiara is understood to have been designed for Queen Victoria by her husband Prince Albert. He was German and Queen Victoria had German heritage, so in wearing this piece, Kate was paying tribute to not only Germany, but the long-standing links between the country and the UK and Royal Family.

It’s subtle but speaks volumes and this is exactly the kind of meticulous attention-to-detail that goes into crafting royal outfits. There are always layers of meaning to everything and I also noticed that the future Queen was also nodding to the United Kingdom.

Her dress was blue, her tiara featured rubies and the ribbon for King Charles’s Family Order was white, so in a way she was flying the flag for her home nation too. Though you could barely see them under the hem of her gown, Kate wore sparkly Gianvito Rossi court shoes to finish off her State Banquet look.

Ahead of the occasion, she and Prince William released a portrait of themselves on social media, showing the couple in their finery standing in front of a Christmas tree.

They didn’t mention where it was taken, so who knows if this was at Windsor Castle, or the first glimpse of the couple’s new home, Forest Lodge. I think the first option is more likely given how private they are and how this is an official occasion.

This picture really showed the height of the Circlet Tiara and it’s bigger than the tiaras the Princess of Wales has worn in the past. Since becoming a royal, Kate has only actually donned five different tiaras.

The first was the Cartier Halo Tiara she wore on her wedding day and the Lover’s Knot Tiara is the headpiece she’s worn the most. The Princess has also been seen in the Lotus Flower Tiara, the Strathmore Rose Tiara and, now, the Oriental Circlet Tiara.