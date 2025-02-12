Remember Kate Middleton's raspberry pink knit and coat combination? We're taking notes for Valentine's Day

We’re looking back at Catherine, Princess Wales’s pink knit and coat and taking style notes ready for Valentine’s Day.

We’ve seen so many fabulous outfits from the Princess of Wales over the years and one thing’s for sure - she’s someone who knows how to style even the brightest and boldest colours. As Valentine’s Day approaches pink seems to be everywhere and Kate has given us plenty of inspiration for how to wear different shades. We won’t ever forget her raspberry sherbet pink knit and coat from 2021 and this tone would be stunning to incorporate into date night outfits. The Princess of Wales’s jumper was by Boden and a very similar one is still available in a few sizes all these years later, showing just how much of a staple this is.

She wore it for a visit to School 21 in March 2021 to congratulate teachers involved in re-opening the school following the UK’s lockdown restrictions. Kate’s jumper had a scalloped neckline and trims and was made from a cotton and wool blend for wonderful softness and breathability.

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Pink Jumpers Like Kate's

Boden Eva Cashmere Jumper Was £130, Now £104 at Boden With a semi-fitted silhouette and crew neckline, this pink jumper is a fun twist on a classic design. It's made from naturally soft and breathable cashmere and can be worn by itself or layered under knitted vests or under sleeveless dresses. It's selling fast in this rose pink shade, but also comes in a range of other colours too. & Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater £57 at & Other Stories Knitted from a wool blend fabric and finished with a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem, this jumper would be beautiful as part of a date night outfit, as well as worn day-to-day. It's slightly cropped and has dropped shoulders to give it a relaxed shape. Halogen Raglan Rib Sweater Was £57.43, Now £21.53 at Nordstrom This fine-ribbed V-neck jumper has pleated raglan sleeves and gathered shoulders that give it more structure. Wear with your favourite black or blue jeans during the day or with tailored trousers or a slip skirt for an elevated evening outfit.

Shop More Of Our Pink Favourites

M&S Knitted Pink Beanie £12.50 at M&S Not only is a hat practical, but it can also complete an outfit in the most stylish way and this pink beanie is an affordable choice if you want to wear more bright pink. It has a regular fit, chunky ribbed texture and has a neat turn-up. Kate Spade Trench Coat £181.45 at Nordstrom A trench coat is a timeless outerwear piece that you'll bring year after year and this pink one is sure to make a statement. It's also available in khaki, black and red and the tie waist belt is removeable. The lapel collar, epaulets and storm flaps are all traditional details we love about trenches. Cos Wide-Leg Trousers £115 at Cos These trousers are crafted from a lightweight wool-blend twill and have a relaxed, tailored shape with front pleats and wide legs. You can change up the fit using the adjustable tab inside the waistband too. Style with a matching pink jumper for a bold look or with a neutral one to balance it out.

The raspberry pink colour brightened up the grey spring day and brought a sense of fun to the Princess’s outfit in the most elegant way. It perfectly matched the tone of her coat which was by MAX&Co and had a classic lapel collar and two handy pockets at the front. As we’ve seen Kate do before with her coats, she removed the waist belt that this pink coat came with and wore it open instead.

On a milder day this is such a clever style choice as it helps to prevent you from overheating and gives a beautiful glimpse at your entire outfit. The combination of the jumper from one of the best British clothing brands and the coat from this gorgeous Italian brand worked so effortlessly together and almost looked like a matching set.

(Image credit: Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’ve ever felt a little daunted by the idea of wearing such a vivid pink colour then the way Kate styled her knit and coat is something to take tips from. The future Queen paired all this pink with just one other colour - very deep navy. Her wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw draped over her suede court shoes and she carried a quilted clutch bag.

Styling brighter shades like this raspberry pink with neutrals is the easiest way to mellow them and make sure that they don’t overwhelm your outfit, but still have impact. Pink goes well with navy, black, grey and white and you could also tuck a pink knit into a pair of blue denim jeans and add your best white trainers for a more casual look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Adding a pop of pink to an outfit is a lovely way to make it more playful and for Valentine’s Day wearing something in this colour is a nod to the occasion without wearing heart-patterned pieces or anything more overtly "Valentine’s". We definitely prefer taking a more understated approach to Valentine’s Day dressing and a raspberry pink item like a jumper, coat or even trousers will also get plenty of wear as we head into spring too.

This particular shade of pink is something the Princess of Wales also loves wearing in the summer months and her ME+EM shirt dress is an iconic example. She wore this to the Chelsea Flower show in 2023 and her mum Carole Middleton wore the same dress design to Ascot in 2022.