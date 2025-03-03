Kate Middleton’s pink gingham blouse was the chicest baking outfit ever - now it’s back for spring we’re picking it up

Catherine, Princess of Wales’s pink gingham blouse was part of one of the chicest baking outfits we’ve seen and now it’s back.

The Princess of Wales’s signature style is the epitome of elegance and that doesn’t stop when she enters her front door. It seems she loves a smart-casual look that champions the best British clothing brands even when she’s at home - as we saw in 2022. Kate helped Prince George, Charlotte and Louis bake some celebratory cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party and shared a video featuring photos of them at work in the kitchen. The future Queen wore a pink gingham blouse with light blue jeans and although this piece quickly sold out at the time it’s back.

The Cotton Gingham Chelsea Collar blouse is by Scottish brand Brora and is available in all sizes on their website and at John Lewis which we were very excited to notice. It’s likely come back into stock before now too and gingham is such a gorgeous spring/summer print that we’re tempted to pick one up this time.

Exact Match Brora Gingham Ruffled Shirt £129 at John Lewis We can see why this piece made its way into the Princess of Wales's wardrobe as it's such a fun but timeless item for spring. It has a collared neckline, short puffed sleeves and is made from soft and breathable cotton. It would work perfectly with jeans as well as floaty midi skirts. Levi's Shaping Straight Jeans £64 at Amazon These jeans are fitted through the top and have a tapered straight leg design which is slightly more relaxed than classic skinny jeans. The Levi's 314 style comes in so many different shades, but this lighter blue hue is similar to the Princess of Wales's jeans and would look so pretty with a gingham top. Superga Unisex Cotu Trainers £24.50-£39.99 at Amazon The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of her Superga Cotu Classic trainers with their streamlined plimsoll design and we think they'd coordinate so well with her jeans and gingham blouse. They have a cotton and canvas upper and a vulcanised gum sole.

Nobody's Child Gingham Blouse £59 at Nobody's Child This black and white gingham blouse is a beautiful monochrome take on this pattern and has an oversized collar framed by feminine ruffles. The blouson sleeves have elasticated cuffs are elegant additions and it would look especially great with blue washed jeans. Boden Cotton Gingham Shirt £60 at Boden If you love the pattern of Kate's blouse but prefer a classic shirt shape then this could be just what you've been looking for. The red and white combination is striking and this cotton shirt would look so sensational with blue denim. You can currently also get 10% off new styles at Boden with the code 6RZQ. Phase Eight Gingham Sleeveless Top Was £59, Now £35 at Phase Eight On a hot summer's day a sleeveless blouse like this comes into its own. This one has button detailing up the side and a modest V-neckline. We'd wear this tucked into white linen shorts or with white or blue jeans and a pair of our favourite trainers or sandals depending on the weather.

The Princess of Wales wore the pink version of this design and the combination of the peony pink and white with the feminine frill details was so stunning. It’s made from seersucker material and fastens at the front with buttons. The large collar gives it a vintage feel and the short puffed sleeves add just the right amount of structure.

Gingham is one of those prints that might not be one of the specific spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 but comes back consistently year after year for the warmer months. The check pattern conjures up images of sunny picnics and Kate’s pink gingham blouse was a bright, fun take on it. If vibrant tones aren’t for you or you want to make styling a pattern a little easier, we’d recommend sticking to neutrals.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Black and white or navy and white gingham blouses or shirts are equally stunning and can be paired with so many other shades without a possible colour clash. We especially love contrasting gingham with denim and Kate wore her Brora blouse tucked into a pair of what looked to be her & Other Stories straight leg jeans.

Unlike her top, these are sadly out of stock but there are plenty of jeans out there that give a similar look. They have a fitted silhouette over the hips and the legs are tapered for a streamlined look that isn’t quite as tight as skinny jeans. They are a comfortable design to wear at home like the Princess of Wales did and yet still feel very put-together.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This makes them perfect for hosting family and friends as well as for when you head out to run errands or meet up with loved ones. We tend to see the future Queen wearing mid-blue or indigo jeans which have a smart edge to them, but these jeans were lighter and felt fabulously summery for a June day baking cakes.

Her shoes weren’t visible in the video shared on social media but we suspect she would’ve worn a pair of her best white trainers like her Supergas or Vejas to complete her outfit as Kate tends to reach for these when she’s wearing jeans. Either way, this was one of the most fashionable baking outfits we’ve ever seen and her blouse being in stock again almost three years later shows how timeless it truly is.