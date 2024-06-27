Kate Middleton's surprising leopard print bag with fiery red dress at Wimbledon was so bold

The Princess of Wales’s surprising leopard print clutch with a fiery red dress at Wimbledon back in 2015 was such a bold summer look.

When summer comes around with all the many events that often take place in this season many of us might find ourselves searching for a bit of wardrobe inspiration. Whether you’re looking for the best wedding guest dresses or trying to find a new pair of staple shoes, the Princess of Wales’s style is always one to look towards. She’s always been an expert at hot weather dressing and as someone who’s attended Wimbledon regularly, the championships are often somewhere where she strikes the perfect balance between summery and formal.

Back in 2015, Kate deviated from her usual style and embraced something a little more unusual and fun with her leopard print clutch paired with a beautiful LK Bennett dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sadly, this particular piece isn’t available anymore but we’re still head over heels for the colour of Kate’s fiery red dress. With yellow undertones that give it a lovely warmth, the shade is reminiscent of the strawberries that are a staple on the Wimbledon vendors’ menus.

It looked especially gorgeous with the Princess of Wales’s brunette tresses and red remains one of her go-to bright colours to wear for royal engagements and visits. The LK Bennett dress had a modest crew neckline and short sleeves, with a flattering fitted bodice that flared out into an A-line panelled midi skirt. This shape is an absolute staple for the future Queen Consort and the elegance of the timeless silhouette helped to balance out the vivid colour.

For a more relaxed occasion Kate could easily have styled this sophisticated summer dress with her best white trainers and a raffia bag. However, for the Wimbledon Quarter Finals she went for a rather surprising choice for her - a leopard print clutch.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As patterns go, other than florals this is one of the Royal Family’s most popular options. Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie are particular fans and have worn leopard print clothes and bags before, though Kate tends to steer away from animal prints. On this occasion back in 2015 she switched things up and her Diane von Furstenberg Lytton clutch was a playful addition to her outfit with its neutral yet bold pattern and gold clasp.

Kate carried it in her hands as she made her way to her seat and it was a fabulous piece to add a bit more dimension and contrast into her look. The leopard print trend is huge again at the moment, proving that despite it being a statement pattern it really does come back into fashion all the time. The neutral brown and beige tones that typically feature on leopard print items also makes them more versatile than you might imagine.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales finished off her outfit with a pair of Jimmy Choo Gilbert Pumps and kept her hair loose in her signature bouncy blow-dry, with subtle 70s curtain bangs framing her face. Her makeup was fresh and glowy with a pop of rose pink blusher and a similar shade on her lips.

Kate looked absolutely stunning in the sunshine wearing this bright outfit and although we haven’t seen the leopard print clutch brought back out recently, we can’t help hoping that she still has this in her collection. Either way, the Princess of Wales has continued to showcase her impeccable sense of style at Wimbledon over the years.