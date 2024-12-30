Looking for a sophisticated New Year's Eve outfit? Kate Middleton's floor-length lace gown and glass hair blowdry oozes elegance
The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the black lace gown for an appearance in 2013
Kate Middleton's surprisingly vampy black lace gown, which she wore for an appearance back in 2013, is the sophisticated take on party wear we're recreating this New Year's Eve - we love her glass hair blowdry that's oh-so shiny and sleek.
It doesn't matter how perfected the collection of clothes in your winter capsule wardrobe is, when it comes to those big events like New Year's Eve, we're all left stressed when picking out the perfect look - but Kate Middleton's elevated throwback party style is great inspiration.
Back in 2013, she attended a Screening of David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D at the Natural History Museum in London, wearing the stunning Amoret dress from one of her favourite occasion wear brands Temperley London. The full-length gown is made from black French lace for a striking look that makes it the ideal New Year's Eve outfit inspiration - and who could ignore her glossy glass hair blowdry?
Get Kate Middleton's Look
With a comfortable and flattering A-line silhouette, this dress boasts sweet, feminine details like the modest v-neckline, short puff sleeves, and floating tiered skirt to compliment the intricate black lace fabric.
Balance modesty with a more sultry style with this sheer lace gown whose turtleneck, maxi length and slip dress layer balance out the sheer, curve-hugging floral lace.
Blending a floating boho style with the dramatic and gothic look of lace, this dress boasts tonnes of details like sheer mesh lace, ruffles, and an elasticated waistband for a flattering a statement look.
With a drama-filled and flattering silhouette that hugs the figure at the bodice before flaring out into a puffed skirt, this dress boasts a striking open back detail that adds a sultry flair to the look.
This lace maxi dress does not look like a high-street buy, with it's luxurious, thick and heavy floral lace creating a striking and expensive look. Completely sheer, layer it over a skirt and top or a slip dress.
Doesn't Kate look stunning? Her beautiful black lace gown may no longer be available, but so many similar midi and maxi dresses with dramatic floral lace overlays are available online and in store and will help you get her look with ease.
The Temperley London gown boasted a beautiful though simple silhouette, with a subtle V-neckline, three quarter sleeves, a drop-waist detail and a waist-cinching belt creating a figure-hugging bodice before the lace cascaded down into a floating, straight skirt. This minimal approach to the silhouette left the black lace to stand out as the statement aspect of the piece and we love the elegant, slightly vampy style on Kate.
A good hack to help get her exact style, with the nude, almost gold-toned underlay beneath the lace of her dress creating a stunning juxtaposition with the look that's very of the early 2010s when Kate first wore this look, is to buy an entirely sheer lace dress and then layer a slip in a skin-toned or shimmering gold colour underneath it - it's that easy! Doing it this way, you also get two incredibly versatile pieces to add to your wardrobe, rather than one statement gown that can only be worn on certain occasions.
For accessories, Kate kept things minimal and added a simple silver bracelet and a pendant necklace for some shine. We can't see her choice of shoes, though we'd assume she's wearing her go-to point-toe court pumps for an elevated though comfortable finishing touch.
With a dramatic eyeliner look and heavy mascara bringing tonnes of drama to the outfit, Kate relied on a hairstyle we don't usually see her in to give a glamorous flair to her outfit. Years before the glass hair trend, she debuted an ultra-sleek and polished hairstyle, with her voluminous, straightened strands falling in a smooth, blowdried style that's so on trend today.
Recreating Kate's glass hair look, which is all about having hair that is so shiny it almost looks like glass, you'll want to try out the salon treatments a hair expert swears by for lasting, reflective shine and practice your at-home bouncy blowout technique which is easier than you might first think.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
