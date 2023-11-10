Kate Middleton has 'switched up style' ahead of 'lovesick and privileged' portrayal in The Crown

Kate Middleton's recent style overhaul is partly due to her concerns over how she will be portrayed in the final season of The Crown, according to a royal insider.

While Kate Middleton's dresses have always been the envy of royal fans, the Princess of Wales has ditched her floaty, floral frocks in recent months in favour of pant suits. Some royal experts have speculated that the reason for this shift is due to her new role in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, in a bid to look more 'professional.'

However, one royal expert has now claimed that one big reason for this style shift is because the royal is concerned about her upcoming portrayal in the final season of Netflix drama The Crown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal source told US Weekly, "Kate’s switching up her style in an effort to win people over, and also to get ahead of the beating she feels her image will take when The Crown’s new season debuts." They add that Kate believes the show will portray her as a “very privileged, lovesick young woman” and she's keen to get ahead of that narrative.

However, the source did also add that as well as concerns over The Crown, the Princess of Wales wants to appear more 'relatable' and 'humanitarian' with her fashion choices.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They said, "Kate feels the spotlight more than ever since the Queen’s passing. She’s in a new phase of her life, and she wants her image and actions to reflect that. Kate used to portray the perfect, feminine wife, mother, and caregiver. Now she wants to be seen as a powerful and kind humanitarian leader."

The insider added that Kate has been much more "boots on the ground," adding, "Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of Queen into a new generation. She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts, and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [in favour of] more accessible pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reiss Boots Reiss Thea Leather Chelsea Boots Visit Site RRP: £198 | The black version of the exact Chelsea boots worn by the Princess. Sadly the chocolate version of her boots are currently out of stock. Barbour Jacket Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket Visit Site RRP: £229 | Much like the Princess of Wales' Edith Jacket from Barbour's Alexa Chung limited collection. This is a classic fit and very similar to Kate's look. Kate's go-to jeans Mother The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle Visit Site RRP: £270 | In inky dark blue denim, Mother's most popular mid-rise jeans have a straight leg with an ankle-length inseam and a clean hem.

Kate's cosy autumnal look recently showed off her new, causal style in bootcut jeans, a Breton striped jumper and chunky boots teamed with a Barbour Wax Jacket.

The perfect outfit for a chilly, rainy day, Kate was dressed the part as she stepped out in Arnos Grove in London. The Princess of Wales visited “Dadvengers” - a community for fathers and their children. She took part in a Dad Walk in the local park and then met members of the group in the Arnos Arms to highlight the important role dads play in their children’s early years.

For this special visit which featured an outdoor element Kate opted for a crew-neck, relaxed fit jumper under her khaki waterproof jacket. Featuring a background of white with black Breton stripes, this Erdem piece was a lovely way to add detail into her look whilst keeping it more low-key and cosy. And she made another relaxed choice with her Mother mid-rise dazzler dark blue wash jeans.

She finished off her super autumnal look with the Reiss Thea leather Chelsea boots with a chunky sole that are a radical departure from her sleek court shoe heels and heeled knee-high boots she often wears in winter. Kate's Reiss boots featured an almond-shaped toe and thicker sole perfect for gripping the ground in damp weather.