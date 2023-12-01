Kate Middleton has 3 must-have winter accessories -and they're perfect for snowy weather

Kate Middleton's favourite winter accessories are perfect for the cooler weather. Here's how you can replicate the Princess's snow-ready wardrobe accessories.

The Princess of Wales has an enviable wardrobe and has three main essentials that she relies on for the Winter, a plain versatile scarf, a pair of fur-trimmed gloves, and a cosy bobble hat. The Princess has been snapped wearing these winter essentials over the years when she has had to attend outdoor engagements in the snow. Catherine may have been snapped in these pieces years ago but the pieces have remained winter staples that are still in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessorize Faux Fur Pom Pom Beanie Hat Visit Site RRP: £13.30 | Accessorize. Best paired with bonfires and Christmas markets, this chunky knit beanie features a fluffy, faux fur pom-pom top and classic turn-up brim. Amazon Thistle Large Trim Faux Fur Gloves Visit Site RRP: £9.99 | Amazon. Elevate your winter style with our fur gloves women featuring double-row straps which ensure a perfect fit, protecting you from wind and cold weather. Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Scarf Visit Site RRP: Was £49.90 Now £39.90| Uniqlo. The warmth and softness of 100% cashmere. The finest quality in every detail so you can enjoy the finest smooth, soft texture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a royal engagement in Sweden and Norway. As part of this tour, the couple attended an event organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation. For this occasion, the royal couple ensured to wrap up warmly as Kate Middleton wore hardy yet fashionable snow boots and a bobble hat to keep her head toasty.

The bobble hat was a white knitted design with a fluffy faux fur pom pom that had a fun cosy feel. Along with her gloves and hat, the Princess also has a preference for a particular style of scarf. Frequently in cooler weather, Catherine opts for a thick pashmina that she wears in a double knot around her neck. The Princess typically opts for block colours rather than patterns so they can be a statement piece with a monochrome look.

(Image credit: Future / Getty / Canva)

When it comes to what to wear in the snow, warm gloves, scarves and hats are essential, and comfort shouldn't come at the expense of fashion. Investing in one of the best winter coats or best winter boots is a good way to begin your winter capsule wardrobe before you branch out to accessories to complete your look.