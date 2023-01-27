Kate Middleton chooses vibrance in crimson M&S coat - and it's on sale NOW

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton stunned in a vibrant crimson coat from M&S when she stepped out for her latest royal engagement with Prince William - and we can't believe it's in the sale right now!

Stepping out in Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at food bank, Foodshare, to meet with volunteers, learn about how the cost of living crisis is meaning the need for the service is on the rise and lend a hand packing up food parcels to be given to those in need.

Dressing for the chilly weather during the official engagement, Kate paired a bright berry turtleneck sweater with her matching wool coat from Hobbs.

Kate teamed the bold colors with a pair of navy flared trousers, matching heels and her go-to £18 hoop earrings by Orelia.

The striking Hobbs piece is available to buy from M&S and is even discounted in the sale currently!

(opens in new tab) Hobbs Tilda Pure Wool Single Breasted Coat, £299 £179 | M&S (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's beloved Tilda Pure Wool Single Breasted Coat by Hobbs has been generously reduced at M&S, saving you £120 on the stunning winter piece - but you need to be quick!

(opens in new tab) Gold Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings, £18 | Orelia (opens in new tab) Worn and loved by Kate Middleton on numerous occasions, her gorgeous Orelia Huggie Hoop Earrings are an astonishingly affordable £18!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hobbs coat was previously worn by Kate back in 2021 when she paid a visit to Nower Hill High School in London's Harrow, joining a class of year 8 students for a science lesson.

The Princess of Wales teamed the coat with the same crimson sweater and a pair of sleek cigarette trousers, cutting a chic figure in an almost identical outfit on Thursday.

Kate wore the Hobbs Tilda Pure Wool Single Breasted Coat with the same berry sweater back in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

M&S describes the Hobbs coat as "timeless" with a "feminine silhouette" and "traditional tailoring details", with the 100% wool garment boasting a flattering "regular" fit, two pockets at the waist and notched lapels.

Unsurprisingly, Kate's impact and the generous discount has meant that the coat has sold out in most sizes already, but there are a range of similar options at more affordable prices on the market right now.

(opens in new tab) Italian Wool Raglan Sleeve Coat, £369 £295.20 | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) Karen Millen's Italian Wool Raglan Sleeve Coat in the color Fig offers an ever-stylish tie-waist take on Kate's Hobbs go-to, combining a statement collar with a cinched, belted waist.

(opens in new tab) Berry Red Relaxed Peacoat, £45 | Tu at Sainsbury's (opens in new tab) The Berry Red Relaxed Peacoat from Tu at Sainsbury's offers the same tone and classic style as Kate Middleton's Hobbs favorite with an affordable £45 price tag and plenty of sizes available.

(opens in new tab) Bershka Tailored Coat in Pink, £35.99 | ASOS The Bershka long-line coat offers the same tailored look as Kate's with a vibrant pop of color. Featuring a notched collar, side pockets and a subtle button fastening.

Following their food bank visit, Kate and William took to social media to share a carousel of photographs from their day at Foodshare.

Alongside snaps of the pair lending a hand to organize crates of essentials and meeting with those who help with the organisation, a caption reads, "Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

They added, "The donations and food packages make such a difference to those in the local area who need them.

"Hope we were more of a help than a hindrance when it came to the packing!"

