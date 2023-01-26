Kate Middleton channels her inner 70s goddess in powerful flares and bright berry turtleneck

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton rocked a powerful 70s-esque flares and turtleneck sweater combination when she stepped out in Windsor with Prince William to volunteer at a foodbank.

Kate Middletons channelled her inner 70s goddess as she stepped out in epic flared trousers for a royal engagement with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a food bank in Windsor, nearby to Adelaide Cottage, where they live with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on royal duties not too far from home when they paid a visit to Foodshare, a Windsor-based food bank, in order to meet with volunteers and lend a hand.

The beloved royal duo teamed up with staff and helpers to pack food parcels and spent time hearing about how the rise in the cost of living in the UK is meaning food banks like Foodshare are becoming more and more in demand.

Arriving for the special engagement, Princess Catherine looked ravishing in her bold, berry-colored Hobbs Tilda Wool coat, currently reduced to £179 at M&S.

Hobbs Tilda Pure Wool Single Breasted Coat, £299 £179 | M&S

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving once again that she is the queen of coordination and trendy color blocking, Kate teamed the coat with a matching roll neck sweater and a pair of stylish navy flares.

Adding height to her look, Kate wore a pair of navy heels, beaming as she wore her hair in a sweeping blow-dry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William joined his wife for the outing, re-wearing a navy suit and teal jumper combination we saw him in when he and Kate stepped out in Merseyside earlier this month, when the future Queen Consort was spotted without her engagement ring.

Kate tied the outfit together with a chic belt and kept her make-up subtle with a lowkey smokey eye, flushed complexion and pink lips.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate and William shared a sweet update on their day at work, taking to social media to upload a series of snaps of them helping out at the food bank.

"Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning," the caption read, continuing, "The donations and food packages make such a difference to those in the local area who need them."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The couple joked, "Hope we were more of a help than a hindrance when it came to the packing!"

Kate donned the same fuchsia ensemble when she visited Nower Hill High School in London's Harrow, joining a class of year 8 students for a science lesson back in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales' coat of choice for the occasion was a re-wear, with the mom-of-three having been spotted sporting it with the same jumper once in the past.

While the outfit was almost identical to the 2023 take on the look, Kate opted for a pair of smart cigarette trousers last time, cutting an elegant figure with navy court heels and gorgeous tumbling curls.